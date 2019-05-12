Sunday trading: Save big on carbon Mavic wheels plus Giro and POC deals

This week, Sunday trading has big deals on Mavic carbon wheels, Continental Grand Prix tyres, Giro shoes and much more. Everything you need to kit yourself out with some upgrades before summer starts for real. Our standout deal this week is a set of Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Exalith wheels, that should definitely be shod with a set of GP5000s that also happen to be on offer! Bargain.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Exalith clincher wheelset was £1169, now £879.99

At 45mm deep these Mavic Cosmic wheels will give you a very noticeable boost when rolling along on the flat. They use Mavic’s Exalith braking tract which offers seriously powerful braking, with great modulation and feel. The rims are optimised for 25mm tyres, and this particular deal comes with a set of 25mm Mavic tyres.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Exalith wheelset at Evans Cycles for £879.99

Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyres were £119.98, now £79.99

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The GP5000 is the successor of the brilliant GP4000 that’s taken the tyre market by storm. It has the same longevity and grip levels but its now tubeless ready. If you’re looking for a new set of tyres for this summer, grab a pair of these when they’re on offer.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyres at ProBikeKit for £79.99

Giro Sentrie Techlace shoes were £219, now £134

The Giro Sentrie pairs lightweight performance and great looks. It uses a mixture of Boa dials and velcro to tighten the shoe, giving a nice balance of lightweight and on-the-fly adjustability. As ever, these Giro shoes use an Easton carbon composite sole and an Evofibre upper that holds its shape and is easy to clean.

Buy now: Giro Sentrie Techlace at Wiggle for £134

POC Ventral SPIN helmet was £270, now £189

The POC Ventral SPIN is POC’s aero helmet that uses the massive vents to channel the air through the inside of the helmet rather than around it, supposedly reducing drag. One thing is for certain, it looks great!

Buy now: POC Ventral SPIN helmet at Evans Cycles for £189

More great deals

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20.00 now £9.99

Castelli Mortirolo V jacket was £180 now £90

Mobi 5 piece cycling brush set was £19.99 now £9.99

Continental GP4000S II twin pack was £119.99 now £58.99

Campagnolo Bora One 35 Clincher wheelset was £1894.99 now £1289.99

Garmin Edge 130 was £169.99 now £138.21

SIS Energy and Performance pack was £18.00 now £9.00

POC Do Blade sunglasses were £200.00 now £109.99

SIS GO Caffeine Shot 12 pack was £27.00 now £14.85

Shimano R540 SPD SL pedals were £49.99 now £28.99

Moon Meteor Storm Lite/Nebula list set was £129.99 now £58.99

Giro Trans BOA Road shoe was £179.99 now £116.99

Assos T.campionissimo_s7 Bib Shorts were £320 now £192

Oakley Jawbreaker short sleeve jersey was £90 now £45

High 5 Sports Energy Gel mixed flavour – box of 20 was £19.99 now £10.99

Fast Forward Carbon F3R tubular 30mm SP DT240 wheelset was £1449.99 now £702.99

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £160 now £99.99

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now £112.50

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95 now from £25.99

More great deals coming up in next week’s Sunday Trading