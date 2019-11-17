Sunday trading: Save up to 47% on Colnago framesets plus much more

This week’s Sunday trading features the finest Black Friday deals we’ve seen this week and includes a whopping deal on a Colnago V2-R frameset. There’s also a set of powerful yet compact Lezyne lights for those dark winter nights and a deal on Wahoo Elemnt Bolt cycling computer – a product that’s rarely discounted.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Up to 47% off a Colnago frame

The V2-R is Colnago’s all round aero option. It has a carbon monocoque frame an integrated seat clamp and clearance for 28mm tyres.

See more: 47% off a Colnago V2-R frame

Colnago C64 frameset was £4099, now £3050

Read more: Colnago C64 review

Potentially one of the most iconic bike designs in recent years, the Colnago C64 is made of unidirectional carbon fibre in a lugged design. The frame can accommodate 28mm tyres and either electronic or cable gearing.

Buy now: Colnago C64 frameset at Merlin Cycles for £3050

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt was £199, now £149

Read more: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt review

It’s very rare that you’ll find a discount as big as this on a Wahoo cycling computer. The Bolt is one of Wahoo’s performance cycling computers and it’s very impressive.

The Wahoo companion app it takes all of the hard work out of setting up the device, allowing you to completely change the data screens in real time. You can upload maps, pair sensors and use structured workouts.

Buy now: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt at Chain Reaction Cycles for £149

Lezyne Micro 500L and Micro 180L pair was £84.99, now £33.99

These compact but bright bike lights pump out 500 lumens on the front and 180. Nine modes on the front and eight on the rear allows you to find the perfect output mode. They have a solid CNC machined aluminium body and a versatile mounting strap.

Buy now: Lezyne Micro 500and 180 pair at Wiggle for £33.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99, now £10

An absolute riding essential. These yellow cleats have 6-degrees of float, ideal for those riders that don’t want the locked in feeling of zero float pedals.

Buy now: Shimano SPD-SL cleats at Evans Cycles for £10

More deals….

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Exposure Flash front light from Evans Cycles was £36.70 now £24

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £23.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Oakley Flight Jacket Black Organe Prizm from Evans Cycles was £185 now £92

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too