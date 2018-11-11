Sunday trading: 50% off Shimano Ultegra plus big discounts on Rapha, Muc-Off and more

Here’s our latest Sunday round-up of the best cycling deals from the online cycling retailers

This week’s edition of Sunday Trading has a selection of cracking money-saving deals including 50% off Shimano’s Ultegra groupset, excellent Continental tyres, a very smart Rapha Essentials case and then a bargain on a Muc-Off Maintenance kit.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

>>> Best Black Friday cycling deals

Shimano Ultegra R8000 was £1099, now £549

Read more: Shimano Ultegra R8000 review

Shimano Ultegra is a top class groupset, easily matching the higher end Shimano Dura-Ace for performance and now it’s discounted by 50%. This particular deal is on the mechanical, rim brake version of the groupset but it’s simply superb. The direct mount brakes are powerful with great feel and the shifting is crisp.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at Chain Reaction Cycles for £549

However, if you do fancy the higher end Ultegra with electronic gears then Merlin Cycles has that on offer for just £699 – you can see that deal here.

Continental GP4000S II tyres twin pack were £119, now £58.99

Read more: Continental GP4000S II tyres review

Last week, Continental launched its new GP 5000 tyres, so now you can get a pair of the very good GP4000S II on a tidy discount. They’re real do-it-all tyres – tough, with good puncture protection that doesn’t sacrifice grip.

Buy now: Continental GP 4000S II tyres twin pack at ProBikeKit for £58.99

Rapha Essentials case was £45.50, now £22.50

Keep your goodies safe with this Rapha Essentials case and look cool when you stop for coffee. It’s made out of a robust leather for added protection.

Buy now: Rapha Essentials case at Wiggle for £22.50

Rapha Archive Winter Jersey was £160, now £96

A heavy-weight merino fabric and improved windproof lining make this a good go-to jersey for the cold winter months. Plus, it comes with that early retro Rapha look making stylish and practical – our favourite.

Buy now: Rapha Archive Winter Jersey at Chain Reaction Cycles for £96

Muc-Off Maintenance kit was £45.94, now £24.99

Winter is tough on bikes, which is why they need to be maintained well. Enter the Muc-off maintenance kit, featuring bio-degradable bike cleaner, bio-degradable chain cleaner, bike spray, lube, a sponge and a brush.

Buy now: Muc-Off maintenance kit at Leisure Lakes for £24.99

More great deals:

Rapha Leather Musette was £200, now £100

Prime RR-50 wheelset was £779, now £449

Fulcrum Racing Sport 700c DB 6-bolt disc brake wheelset was £179.99 now £89.99

Gore C3 legwarmers were £42.99 now £29.99

Tifosi Synapse Clarion interchangeable lens sunglasses were £69.99 now £41.99

POC Octal Aero Raceday helmet was £220 now £110.99

Shimano Ultegra 6800 cassette was £74.99 now from £39.95

Look Kéo cleats were £19.99 now £9.79

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control G+ Isotech tyre was £39.99 now from £20.39

Time Atac XC8 carbon pedals were £139.99 now £98.99

Endura Dexter overshoes were £27.99 now £18.66

Sealskinz merino liner gloves were £10.00 now £7.00

Hutchinson Fusion 5 Kevlar Pro tyre was £36.99 now £19.99

Mavic Roadie H20 cap was £30.00 now £19.99

Check back next week for more great deals