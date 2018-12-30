Sunday trading: Half price Rapha discounts, deals on Zipp wheels and much more

We've scoured the internet and here are the best picks from online retailer sales

This week we’ve selected some of the best deals from the Chain Reaction Cycles’ Rapha sales and found a great deal on some superb Zipp wheels that would make the perfect upgrade wheelset. We’ve also got some Vittoria tyres and a Shakedry jacket from Gore.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Rapha kit discounts

Chain Reaction Cycles is selling off its old Rapha stock, including some key items, for bargain prices.

You can see all the offers here, or a selection of the better ones below.

Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve aero jersey was £150, now £75

Read more: Rapha Pro Team long sleeve jersey review

This is an excellent seasonal long sleeve jersey that’s close fitting but snug and comfortable. It’s not for the coldest days, and what its low cut neck doesn’t achieve in insulation it achieves in comfort.

Buy now: Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve aero jersey at Chain Reaction Cycles for £75

Rapha Brevet Insulated gilet was £130, now £65

The Rapha Brevet Insulated gilet is lightweight, packable and warmer than its size would suggest, making it perfect for long distance rides or adventure cycling.

Buy now: Rapha Brevet Insulated gilet at Chain Reaction Cycles for £65

Rapha Pro Team lightweight wind jacket was £130, now £58

Lightweight and packable, the Rapha Pro Team wind jacket is a great addition if you’re heading out in the early morning chill or if you know you’ve got a string of long descents lined up.

Buy now: Rapha Pro Team lightweight wind jacket at Chain Reaction Cycles for £58

Gore C7 Shakedry jacket was £220, now £154

Gore’s Shakedry technology is some of the most advanced on the market, and the ones we’ve used have completely avoided wetting out. The durable, beading surface dries with just a shake of the jacket and it’s breathable too, so you don’t feel like you’re in a bin bag when it’s raining.

You can get a better idea of the technology by reading our Gore One 1985 Shakedry review.

Buy now: Gore C7 Shakedry jacket at Evans Cycles for £154

Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheelset was £1299, now £894.79

Evidencing Zipp’s top tier technology at a much lower price point, the Zipp 302 wheelset was devastatingly fast and stiff, making for one of the best pairs of wheels we tested over the year. In fact, they’re so good we even awarded them a spot of our Editor’s Choice list.

Buy now: Zipp 302 carbon clincher front wheel at Wiggle for £369.79

Buy now: Zipp 302 carbon clincher rear wheel at Wiggle for £525

Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres (pair) plus inner tubes for £69.95

The Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres are supple, fast rolling and offer plenty of grip. They’re not the toughest tyres, although their specially developed Graphene compound gives them a bit of protection. They are better suited to the summer months but they might not be on this good of an offer by then – snap them up while you can.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres (pair) with inner tubes at Merlin Cycles for £69.95

More great deals:

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £95.19

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £139.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £94.99

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £49.99

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £80

Shimano 105 5800 carbon pedals were £100 now £59

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Oxford Alarm D-Lock was £70 now from £35

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Mavic Vision overshoes were £35 now £14

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £12.49

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £229.99

That’s all the deals for now, check back next week for more!