Tyre deals: January savings on Continental, Vittoria, Michelin, Schwalbe, Challenge and more

We’re all waiting to find out when we can start riding in groups again, race, even venture out of our local areas – we know it’s all coming back, so in the meantime why not get your equipment in the best possible shape ready for when it does?

Everybody loves new rubber, so the tyre sniffers in the Cycling Weekly office have been following their noses and tracking down the best deals on the internet at the moment. Below are some incredible ones for whatever type of riding you do.

Cycling Weekly‘s experienced tech team have selected these tyres because we know they represent a good deal at the offer price. We wouldn’t include any that we wouldn’t ride ourselves.

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best deals on tyres UK

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Twin Pack from ProBikeKit £119.98 £69.00

The Grand Prix 5000s blend low rolling resistance with good puncture protection via Conti’s Vectran breaker. This half-price deal on a set of the German brand’s flagship clinchers is too good to miss. View Deal

Panaracer Gravel King SK tubeless compatible clincher tyre from ProBikeKit £39.99 £28.99

When we tested the Gravel Kings we awarded them a perfect 10 after we found them spot on for almost every terrain: grippy in the gloop but also supple and lightweight enough to roll fast on the tarmac. View Deal Continental Grand Prix 5000 clincher road tyre from ProBikeKit £59.99 £36.75

ProBikeKit’s looks like the best deal around at the moment on the clincher version of Conti’s top race tyre. You can’t go wrong at this price. All sizes available, all black only. View Deal

Vittoria Corsa Control G+ tubular road tyre from Evans Cycles £84.99 £50.00

If you ride tubs, this superb deal from Evans will set you up for the 2021 season (yes, it will happen). With its cotton casing, graphene compound and Corespun K sidewall protection, the Corsa Control G+ is fast and reliable in all weathers. View Deal

Vittoria Corsa G2.0 road tyre from Wiggle £54.99 £45

Excellent saving on Vittoria’s super-fast and very highly rated Corsa G2.0, but there’s only the 28mm size left at this price. In tan wall (£49.99) there’s a limited number of 25mm left, but you’d better be quick! View Deal

Continental Grand Prix 5000 tubeless from Tweeks £69.95 £41.95

The tubeless version of Continental’s flagship road race tyre gets a huge 41 per cent off the retail price at Tweeks. All the sizes – 25mm, 28mm and 32mm – are in stock, so fill your boots. View Deal Michelin Power All Season from Tweeks £47.99 £34

The all-year-round tyre from Michelin has a very sticky compound that is designed to work in cold weather. Puncture resistance is high and rolling resistance low for this type of rubber. Tweeks has 23mm, 25mm and 28mm sizes. View Deal

Schwalbe Pro One Evo Tubeless from Chain Reaction Cycles £64.99 £49.99

Only the 28c version of the Schwalbe Pro One Tubeless is available at this price, but that’s the one we’d recommend anyway. Strong, durable and smooth riding, these are the ones for the club run. View Deal

Continental Ultra Sport III road tyre from Wiggle £24.99 £12.00

If you’re new to cycling, on a budget or looking for a tyre for commuting duties, these wire-bead clinchers will serve you well. Continental’s PureGrip compound gives performance-level grip and great durability. View Deal

Vittoria Zaffiro Pro folding clincher road tyre from Wiggle £20.99 £11.99

Vittoria Zaffiro is ideal for commuting or year-round riding thanks to its lightweight nylon carcass and Aqua-Flow rain tread. Only available at this price in 23c and 25c sizes, so hurry up! View Deal

Vittoria Pave CG open clincher road tyre from Wiggle £40.99 £29.99

With a supple 320TPI cotton casing inside a reinforced tread, these are the clincher versions of the famous Paris-Roubaix tubs. The classic green/back colour way has sold out, but the 25c and 27c sizes are still available in black. View Deal

Challenge Strada Bianca 25mm tyre from ProBikeKit £53 £37.99

With its handmade open tubular construction and a beautifully supple 300TPI casing, the Strada Open supplies a buttery ride, but they’re tough enough for the white roads of Tuscany, as the name suggests. View Deal

Best deals on tyres USA

Michelin Power Competition folding road tyre from Wiggle $64.99 $30.50

This is a really superb deal on Michelin’s flagship road race tyre, which the French company says is 10 watts faster than the old Pro4 Service Course. Only the 23mm version is left at this price – so if you’re a lightweight rider you’re in luck! View Deal

Schwalbe One Performance Tubeless from Wiggle $61.49 $31.00

Almost half price on Schwalbe’s all-round road tyre, which supplies comfort, durability and grip. With its MicroSkin sidewalls and RaceGuard puncture protection – plus the reliability of a tubeless set-up – it’s all good. View Deal

Continental Grand Prix 5000 clincher road tyre from ProBikeKit £82.49 £41

ProBikeKit’s looks like the best deal around at the moment on the clincher version of Continental’s top race tyre. You can’t go wrong at this price. All sizes available, all black only. View Deal

Panaracer Gravel King SK tubeless compatible clincher tyre from ProBikeKit $53.49 $34.99

When we tested the Gravel Kings we awarded them a perfect 10 after we found them spot on for almost every terrain: grippy in the gloop but also supple and lightweight enough to roll fast on the tarmac. View Deal

US: Continental Grand Prix 5000 Twin Pack from ProBikeKit $164.99 $79.00

An awesome $85.99 off a pair of Continental’s flagship road race tyres for US customers. The cream wall version has gone now, but black is still available in 23mm, 25mm and 28mm. View Deal

Vittoria Corsa G2.0 road tyre from Wiggle $72.99 $59.99

Excellent saving on Vittoria’s super-fast and very highly rated Corsa G2.0, but at this price there’s only the tan wall version in 25c left. Result! Get in there fast while they’re still there. View Deal

Continental Ultra Sport III road tyre from Wiggle $30.99 $23.99

If you’re new to cycling, on a budget or looking for a tyre for commuting duties, these wire-bead clinchers will serve you well. Continental’s PureGrip compound gives performance-level grip and great durability. View Deal Vittoria Zaffiro Pro folding clincher road tyre from Wiggle $32.99 $14.68

Vittoria Zaffiro is ideal for commuting or year-round riding thanks to its lightweight nylon carcass and Aqua-Flow rain tread. Only available at this price in 23c and 25c sizes, so hurry up! View Deal

Vittoria Pave CG open clincher road tyre from Wiggle $51.05 $36.00

With a supple 320TPI cotton casing inside a reinforced tread, these are the clincher versions of the famous Paris-Roubaix tubs. The classic green/back colour way has sold out, but the 25c and 27c sizes are still available in black. View Deal Challenge Strada Bianca 25mm tyre from ProBikeKit $70.49 $45.49

With its handmade open tubular construction and a beautifully supple 300TPI casing, the Strada Bianca supplies a buttery ride, but they’re tough enough for the white roads of Tuscany, as the name suggests. View Deal

Michelin Power Endurance folding road tyre from Wiggle $64.99 $31.00

The slightly beefier version of Michelin’s Power road tyre, the Endurance is 8.6 watts faster than its predecessor, the Pro4 Endurance, and has 20 per cent better puncture resistance. One for the long-distance rider. View Deal

Pirelli P Zero Velo folding road tyre from Wiggle $59.99 $42.93

We really rated the Pirelli P Zero Velo when we tested it. Lightweight, fast and with a well judged level of puncture protection that doesn’t compromise its speed, this is a pro-level race tyre. View Deal

That’s all for now. Stay tuned for more deals from the online retailers.