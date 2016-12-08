50% off Velochampion Bike Lights

Was £49.95 Now £24.95

Rechargeable Light Set with 100 Lumens of Power output from the front 75 Lumens from the rear. Recharge via a USB port on your laptop or PC means there is no need to keep buying expensive batteries!

The bright front light (100 lumens) allows riders not only to be seen by motorists but to also see the path ahead when cycling off road.

The front light fits to the handlebars of your bike in seconds and then clips off as required. The rear light fits neatly on your seatpost. You can also attach both front and rear lights to your helmet with the included brackets. Perfect for motorists to see!

Comes packaged with Micro USB cable a handlebar bracket and a seat post bracket.

Features:

– Battery level indicator: fully charged (blue on the front green on the rear) / warning when the battery is getting low (red).

– NO NEED FOR BATTERIES! Charge both lights on your Laptop or PC.

– Super Bright Constant and Flashing modes on the lights.

– 100 Lumens power output Front.

– 75 Lumens power output Rear.

– Optic Design and Water Resistant. Innovative tool-free bracket can be fixed by strap.

– Can be installed on to a helmet

– Size: Front 48.5 x 29 x 25mm rear 84 x 17 x 27mm

Operating Times (approx):

– Front Light: 1 hour high beam 2 hours medium beam 2.5 hours low beam 4 hours flashing

– Rear Light: 2 hours high beam 5 hours low beam 4 hours flashing

Instructions:

– Turn On: press the power button once

– Change Modes: press the power button again – each additional short press will flick between modes

– Turn Off Front: press and hold down the power button for a few seconds

– Turn Off Rear: press the power button again after the flashing mode

