Save 38% on a Specialized Tarmac or 25% on the Roubaix in Black Friday bike sales

The Black Friday offers just keep rolling in, and whilst we’d not necessarily recommend impulse buying a brand new bike, if you’ve already been browsing for a while then it’s a great time to grab a bargain.

There are deals on a host of our favourite brands, but we couldn’t help but be drawn to the big Specialized savings on offer at the CycleStore.

Having tested the bikes extensively this year and in the past, we’ve listed the models we reckon represent too-good-to-miss value for money below.

In our Black Friday deals content, we include links to retailers. If you click on one, then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Specialized Tarmac Comp Road Bike 2019, was £3150 now £1949 (save 38%)

The Comp version of the Specialized Tarmac (fitted with Shimano Ultegra and, in this case, direct mount rim brakes) shares many features with the S-Works model which we gave a perfect 10/10 in review, earning it a place in the 2018 Editor’s Choice awards.

The frame, with its dropped seatstays and re-designed fork shape, re-wrote the rule book on what’s possible in a lightweight, all-rounder bike – at the time the brand claimed it was 45 seconds faster over 40km vs bikes in the same class.

The carbon layup was redesigned to shed 20% of the frame weight, too. Our review model came in at 6.61kg, but bear in mind that’s dressed in top end spec.

Currently, you can get this Ultrgra equipped version for £1949, a pretty massive saving. Frame sizes are limited though, but there’s reductions across the Tarmac collection, including the range topping S-Works model with Dura Ace Di2, down from £9500 to £7125.

Specialized Roubaix Comp Road Bike 2019, was £3099.99, now £2299.99

The Specialized Roubaix was redesigned in 2019, with the brand claiming the newest iteration was even more aero than the Tarmac. The model on sale is the outgoing version, but it’s still a bike that has impressed us no end with its comfortable yet nippy ride quality.

The sale model includes the brand’s Future Shock front end system, which offers 20mm of travel and suspends the rider, reducing the jarring effect of rutted roads.

You get wide 28mm tyres, which add a little more to the magic carpet feel of flowing over tarmac, and in this case the groupset is Shimano Ultegra with disc brakes.

If this spec isn’t right for you, or the sizes are running low, there’s more offers on the Roubaix around.

