Save up to 59% on Schwalbe Pro One tyres in Black Friday 2019 sales

Tyres make a huge difference to the quality of your ride – but for a consumable item which most riders replace once a season (twice a year), they can be really expensive.

That’s where the current influx of Black Friday bargains can come in handy.

We’ve spotted some great reductions on Schwalbe Pro One tyres – the resilient but race-ready rubber which we awarded 9/10 at last review.

We found the tyres to be lightweight, fast rolling and grippy. They do come up quite wide, so it’s worth ensuring you’ve got a few mm of extra clearance for a 25mm to actually be a 28mm, for example.

They’re also quite pricey, but it looks like that con can be overlooked, now.

Wiggle is offering up to 59% off the tubleless Schwalbe Pro One Evo MicroSkin TL-Easy Folding Road Tyre. This is down from £66.99 to £26.99 in 23 or 25mm, or £30.99 in 28mm.

You can run these as clinchers or tubeless, but the MicroSkin tech used used here has been developed to make tubeless set up much easier and more effective, even at the high pressures that road cyclists want.

You can also find the tyres at Amazon, the 23mm version is down to £26.99 here, or you can go wider with 28mm for £25.87 here.

