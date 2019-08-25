Sunday Trading: Gabba half price, Spesh shoe discounts and Ultegra £500 off

With summer sales still in full swing, there are some nice deals to be had on 2019 summer ranges. Plus, looking ahead to cooler, wetter, darker days to come, now is a great time to replace those winter essentials that are looking a bit the worse for wear, ready for when you find that you really need them.

And if you’re looking for that little bit extra off a larger purchase, Tredz is offering additional savings of up to £50 and 0% finance over this weekend too.

Castelli Gabba 3 jersey was £160 now £80

The Gabba was the original foul weather racing jersey and is still the one to beat, despite the huge number of imitators out there. And right now, it’s half price at Wiggle, in a range of colours and sizes.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 jersey at Wiggle for £80

Or get the Castelli Perfetto – same idea but lighter weight fabric

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto Light 2 short sleeved rain jersey from Wiggle for £70

Specialized Torch 2.0 cycling shoes were £157.99 now £119.99

Specialized’s Torch range of shoes has consistently scored highly in our shoe group tests in Cycling Weekly magazine, with the Torch 1.0 a test winner. The Torch 2.0 gets a single Boa for dialled-in fit and has the same BG features are Specialized’s pro-level footwear.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 2.0 cycling shoes from Cyclestore for £119.99

Or upgrade to the Torch 3.0 with two Boas.

Buy now: Torch 3.0 cycling shoes, white from Cyclestore for £168

Or go for the top of the range 316g a pair S-Works Exos shoes.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works Exos cycling shoes from Cyclestore for £359.99

Met Manta aero road helmet was £180 now £100

One of our favourite aero helmets, the Met Manta is lightweight, fast and surprisingly airy for a more enclosed lid.

Buy now: Met Manta aero road helmet from Wiggle for £100

Prologo Scratch 2 CPC Nack saddle was £249.99 now £111.39

Prologo’s CPC saddles have a pattern of tiny cooling tower shaped knobs on their surface. These help keep you from slipping around, even in the wet, add extra cooling and even give your rear end a massage as you ride. The Scratch 2 design is one of our favourite saddles too and Probikekit is selling Prologo’s top-of-the-line saddle for under half price.

Buy now: Prologo Scratch 2 CPC Nack saddle from Probikekit for £111.39

Shimano Ultegra R8000 rim brake groupset was £1100 now £600

If you’re after a groupset upgrade, Ultegra should be on your radar. It’s almost as smooth, polished and lightweight as Dura-Ace with lots of trickle-down tech, but without the price tag.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 rim brake groupset from Evans Cycles for £600

Or go the whole hog and upgrade to Dura-Ace mechanical for under £1150.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brake groupset from Probikekit for £1149.99

Castelli Superleggera cycling jacket was £95 now from £50

Castelli women’s Tabula Rasa short sleeved jersey was £80 now from £40

Birzman Maha Push and Twist IV track pump was £49.99 now £24.99

Garmin Vector 2 power meter pedals were £1199.99 now £649.99

Knog Blinder Mob V rear light was £37.99 now £22.79

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 QR wheelset was £1599.98 now £900

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £88.49

3T Discus C35 Pro Disc wheelset was £590 now £285

Shimano SPD-SL yellow cleats were £19.99 now £10

Sealskinz Lightweight Overshoes were £38 now £14.99

Zipp Service Course SL 20mm offset seatpost was £102 now £61

Sportful Fiandre Light Wind jacket was £150 now £59.99

Forza Cirrus Pro C30 wheelset was £1230 now £699

Morvelo Doughboy short sleeved jersey was £75 now £37.50

Endura Pro SL Biblong tights, medium pad were £159.99 now £99.99

Or with a narrow pad for £98.99

Cateye Rapid X2 rear light was £39.99 now £23.99

Castelli Nelmezzo ROS long sleeved jersey was £180 now from £90

Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon wheelset with Conti tyres and tubes was £1099.99 now £799.99

Knog PWR Commuter 450 lumen front light was £49.99 now £29.99

