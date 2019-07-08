Tech of the week: new bikes from Specialized and Cube plus Tour winning bikes

Race tech news

You may have noticed that the Tour de France started at the weekend. So we’ve had lots of Tour tech coverage, including a spec check of the new Wilier Zero SLR bike that Total Direct Energie are riding this year.

With a couple of teams on Specialized’s bikes, the new S-Works Shiv time trial bike has already been seen out and about. The new bike is 500g lighter than its predecessor. That’s thanks to Spesh’s radical rethinking of the design. Gone are the chunky stays, in favour of low, skinny aero numbers. And the cockpit has had a rethink too. Specialized says that it’s a bike much better suited to modern twisty, up-and-down courses than its predecessor. And we’ve had a more relaxed look at getting into time trialling ourselves, without the stress and geeky tech.

Cube has a new aero road bike out, ridden at the Tour by Wanty-Groupe Gobert. The Cube Litening C:68X saves 30 watts over its predecessor and has bang up-to-date features like concealed cable routing and an integrated cockpit. We’ve got our first impressions of riding the new bike.

We’ve also had a look back at the bikes that have been ridden by the Tour winners over the last eight years. Most have a name beginning with P… That may all be down to their chains though. We’ve told you how they are specially treated by Muc-Off to save 10 watts over a standard Dura-Ace chain.

An e-bike that will go the distance

For a bit of respite from Tour news, we also had the BMC Alpenchallenge launched last week. It’s got a 504Wh battery – double the capacity of many rivals – so it will keep you juiced up for a long range summer ride. Plus there’s 10mm of suspension built into the seatstays, so you shouldn’t feel too beaten up when you get home.

And we’ve also asked if you have your bike set up too much like a Tour rider and if you should relax your geometry for a more comfortable ride.

As usual, it’s been deals this week: this time on cycling shoes and the brightest and best bits from Evans Cycles, as well as our perennial prime picks in Sunday Trading.

Reviews this week

As ever, Cycling Weekly’s hard working Tech Team have been out riding and reviewing products. This week we’ve posted our thoughts on the Muc-Off Pressure Washer, the Vittoria Corsa G2.0 TLR, the Van Rysel Ultra CF, and the Schwalbe Pro One tyres.

So there you go, all the big tech news from last week. Be sure to keep checking out the site for the latest news and reviews.