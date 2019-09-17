September’s tech of the month: Eurobike special featuring Pinarello, Ridley, Shimano and Rotor

This months Tech of the month is a special as the Tech team heads to Eurobike.

It’s one of the largest bike shows on the planet and hosts everything from the weird and wonderful to the damn right sexy cycling product from around the world and it was the job of Cycling Weekly’s tech bods; Rupert Radley and Symon Lewis, to find their favourite picks over the course of three days at the show.

Rotor INSpider power meter

First up was from Rupert where he stumbled upon the brand new INSpider power meter from Rotor, which could be the most versatile power meter on the market today.

The new system, which Rotor says is easy to use and install, provides 360 degree torque analysis, to enable you to track pedal stroke and minimise dead spots, in real time by connecting to your cycling computer or smartphone via Bluetooth Smart or ANT+ in order to analyse your pedalling performance with easy syncing to both Strava and TrainingPeaks.

As well as being cross-brand groupset compatible, thanks to the four bolt assembly (110 BCD x 4), Rotor states that the aluminium InSpider power meter has guarantee water tightness and maximum stability of measurement whatever the riding conditions.

Shimano GRX

Symon found Shimano’s latest groupset, which is the brand’s gravel groupset named GRX. Available in three main tiers; 400, 600 and 800, the 800 also having a Di2 option. Shimano say that those groupsets roughly equate to Tiagra, 105 and Ultegra on the road.

The new system is designed to make life on the rough stuff easier, so the rear mech is clutched to handle the bumps. It can also accommodate a whopping 42 tooth rear cassette. One thing to note is that the rear mech isn’t 1x and 2x compatible, you’ll need to either by the 1x version or the 2x version and stick with it.

Ridley Helium SLX Disc

Now the bike isn’t anything new, the Ridley Helium SLX has been around a little while now as the brands lightweight bike. However, now it comes equipped with disc brakes and looks amazing in this colour way.

It isn’t all lightweight though as the Helium borrows some aero bits from Ridley’s Noah Fast, like integrated cabling.

The frame is said to weigh just over 800g a little heavier than the rim version but not by much! Epic bike!

Pinarello F12

We managed to spot Egan Bernal’s 2019 Tour de France winning bike, signed by the man himself at Eurobike. We think it looks great in yellow!

Symon has been riding riding the standard colourway back home and agree’s the bike is a total weapon and is in no doubt why Team Ineos has that bike as its race bike. Super aggressive, super fast but at a cost of a bit of comfort.

Eddy Merckx 525

Eddy Merckx Cycles has just launched the new 525, an all-rounder lightweight bike with aero details. It’s the bike ridden by the AG2R La Mondiale pro team and was announced almost a year ago when the team’s switch from Factor bikes was made known, only now being officially launched.

Why’s it called the 525? Because that’s the number of race wins in Merckx’s pro career.

As you’d expect, the design has majored on aero features, with the Flanders Bike Valley wind tunnel used to hone the front end aerodynamics in particular. So there’s an aero integrated cockpit, that’s still designed for ease of maintenance. At the rear of the bike, the seatpost has an aero profile and there’s a top cap to the seatpost/seat tube junction designed to smooth airflow.