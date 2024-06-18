Tour de France 2024 start list: Uno-X Mobility the first team to be released
All the teams and riders for the 111th Tour de France
With just ten days until the 2024 Tour de France, we are due squad announcements, but Uno-X Mobility are the first to release their lineup.
The Norwegian team will be led by Magnus Cort and Alexander Kristoff, two riders who have tasted success at the French Grand Tour in the past.
The pair will be joined by six more Scandinavians - all Norwegians, incidentally - Jonas Abrahamsen, Tobias Halland Johannessen, Rasmus Fossum Tiller, Søren Wærenskjold, Johannes Kulset and Odd Christian Eiking.
2024 will be the second consecutive year that Uno-X will be present at the Tour, after an aggressive debut in 2023, which saw them finish in the top 10 on stages 11 separate times. However, they are still chasing a stage win.
Cort might be the difference maker. The Dane won the team's first ever WorldTour stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this month, and has won stages at all three Grand Tours. He last won at the Tour in 2022.
"Our focus in the team selection has been to find a good combination of lead-out skills, climbing skills, and general riding strength," Thor Hushovd, Uno-X's general manager, said on Monday. "The riders we have selected complement each other very well, and I am confident that we will make our mark on several stages throughout the race."
Johannessen is the best climbing option among the group, with the 24-year-old victorious at the Tour de l'Avenir in 2021.
The 2024 race begins on Saturday 29 June in Florence, Italy, and finishes in Nice, France, just over three weeks later on 20 July. Read our guide to the Tour's route here.
Eight men are allowed in each squad, with a mix of climbers, sprinters, general classification hopefuls and domestiques. All 18 WorldTour teams will be present, alongside ProTeams Israel-Premier Tech, Lotto Dstny, Uno-X, and TotalEnergies.
Below are the confirmed squads for the race. We will update this page with more riders as teams are announced.
Tour de France 2024 start list
Alpecin-Deceuninck
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
Astana-Qazaqstan
Bahrain-Victorious
Bora-Hansgrohe
Cofidis
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
dsm-firmenich PostNL
EF Education-EasyPost
Groupama-FDJ
Ineos Grenadiers
Jayco-AlUla
Intermarché-Wanty
Israel-Premier Tech
Lidl-Trek
Lotto Dstny
Movistar
Soudal Quick-Step
TotalEnergies
UAE Team Emirates
Uno-X Mobility
CORT Magnus (Den)
KULSET Johannes (Nor)
TILLER Rasmus (Nor)
EIKING Odd Christian (Nor)
KRISTOFF Alexander (Nor)
WÆRENSKJOLD Søren (Nor)
JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland (Nor)
ABRAHAMSEN Jonas (Nor)
Visma-Lease a Bike
