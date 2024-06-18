Tour de France 2024 start list: Uno-X Mobility the first team to be released

Magnus Cort on the podium at the Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

With just ten days until the 2024 Tour de France, we are due squad announcements, but Uno-X Mobility are the first to release their lineup.

The Norwegian team will be led by Magnus Cort and Alexander Kristoff, two riders who have tasted success at the French Grand Tour in the past.

