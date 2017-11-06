Black Friday bike deals: cycling discounts of 2017

Black Friday deals are already arriving online - here's everything you need to know to grab a bargain

The official start date for Black Friday is Friday 24 November – but retailers have already begun dropping their prices, with Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles unveiling deals early already.

The Black Friday sales can present a fine hunting ground for anyone after a good deal on a bike, discounted cycling clothing or an offer on a piece of technology such as a GPS cycling computer or helmet camera.

Looking for deals NOW? Check out:

Here’s a look at the retailers that have already unveiled their Black Friday offers – plus more information on what Black Friday is all about further down the page…

Black Friday Deals at Chain Reaction Cycles

Chain Reaction Cycles jumped the gun this year and unveiled its Black Friday plans on Thursday 2nd November – it’ll be announcing more deals every Thursday, leading up to the big day on November 24.

Here’s some of the best deals so far:

Garmin Edge 1000 was £499.99, now £274.99

It may have now been superseded by the Garmin Edge 1030, but that doesn’t mean the Edge 1000 isn’t still a great cycling computer. In fact, it just means that you can buy it for even less

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 for £274.99

Hutchinson Fusion 5 Kevlar Pro tyre was £35.99, now £14.99

A solid all-rounder from French brand Hutchinson, the Fusion 5 is reinforced with kevlar, hopefully meaning more time riding and less time at the side of the road fixing punctures.

Buy now: Hutchinson Fusion 5 Kevlar Pro tyre for £14.99

X-Tools 37-piece bike tool kit was £69.99 now £34.99

Every cyclist has to do the odd bit of home maintenance now and again, and this X-Tools tool kit has all the spanners, Allen keys, and chain breaker that you’ll need for any messy job

Buy now: X-Tools 37-piece bike tool kit for £34.99

Black Friday Deals at Wiggle

Wiggle dropped the Black Friday bomb early, too – and the online retailer is promising hundreds of new deals every week – all of them only available whilst stocks last.

Endura Pro SL Classics Jersey was £129.99 now £64.99

“Possibly the finest race inspired all weather jersey you’ll ever try,” according to Endura. The Pro SL Classics jersey comes with separate arm warmers and is designed for working hard in the rain. It was developed and tested with the Movistar Team and boasts high stretch, waterproof, windproof, highly breathable material.

Buy now: Endura Pro SL Classics Jersey at Wiggle for £64.99

LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Front Light was £170 now £85

A mega bright bike light option putting out a whopping 2000 lumens, with a wide beam and a robust alloy body. Comes with a handlebar mount and a twist-lock interface, plus four constant beam and flashing beam options.

Buy now: LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Front Light at Wiggle for £85

Shimano Dura Ace R9100 Carbon SPD-SL Pedals was £224.99 now £122.99

Lightweight (228 gram) road cycling pedals designed for those seeking high performance – a carbon body with a wide and flat profile which provides plenty of clearance when cornering.

Buy now: Shimano Dura Ace R9100 Carbon SPD-SL Pedals for £122.99

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving (which in 2017 is 24 November), and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

For consumers and retailers in the UK, Black Friday is a recent phenomenon, but it has been going strong the United States for decades. In fact, the origins can be traced back to the 1950s in none other than Philadelphia, USA.

Amazon launched the concept in the UK in 2010, with Asda joining the party in 2013.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, with the UK’s bike retailers like Wiggle, Decathlon, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, and Ribble Cycles all getting caught up in the scramble to get shoppers to part with their cash.

Each year the lines get a little blurrier – where once retailers were offering genuinely jaw dropping deals for one day only, now the sales often continue right up to Christmas.

The idea may have been originally to entice shoppers to buy their gifts from one retailer over another, but shoppers are now just as likely to be grabbing a bargain for themselves as for a friend or loved one.

In previous years, all of the major retailers have got on board with the festive sales, most of them championing a handful of flagship deals, with plenty more general sale offers available as well. Smaller brands are often seen offering free services, post and packaging, or accessories on top of key items.

Is Black Friday really ‘a thing’ in the UK?

The simple answer is yes. In fact, in the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016, the British public spent £5.8 billion – that’s a 15 per cent increase on spending in the same period in 2015. Black Friday was bigger online in 2016, with £2.8 billion of the sales being processed on the web – 20 per cent more than the shopping seen in 2015.

Where can I find the best Black Friday bike deals?

Last year, all the major cycling retailers followed the same pattern demonstrated by the major retailers – with big deals in tech, as well as discounts on bikes.

The end of year placement of the sale period means it’s useful for retailers to boost their 2017 sales, and also helps them to shift 2017 stock in order to make space in their warehouses for 2018 bikes – so we can expect to see similar trends this year – with some of the offers already spilling out online.

When will these Black Friday bike deals be available?

Different retailers take different approaches to what is the busiest shopping day of the year, so Black Friday bike deals won’t necessarily become available at 00:01 on 24 November.

Some retailers have already started pushing out their discounts – with more promised.

We’ll update this page as deals are announced – picking out the very best offers as well as outlining the sales plans publicised by an array of retailers – so keep checking back for new and updated offers.

Black Friday sale shopping tips

When Black Friday 2017 really kicks off, you can expect to be bombarded with deals and offers from every angle. It’s easy to be tempted into making impulse purchases, resulting in an overspend that leaves you feeling unfulfilled – but with a little careful planning you can make sure you enter December having made genuine savings that leave you with a glowing halo and a healthy bank balance.

Here are our tips for Black Friday sale shopping success…

Be well informed

A handful of retailers will remain completely silent about the details of their Black Friday sale until the actual day. Most will drip feed information, giving you a chance to prepare for your shopping in advance. Here’s how to stay informed:

Sign up to mailing lists: A plague that you avoid most of the year, ahead of Black Friday it’s actually a really good idea to subscribe to the mailing lists of major retailers, as they’ll often send priority invites to view sale stock ahead of the general public

Bookmark this page: Retailers will send us forewarning of their sale offers in the form of press releases – and we’ll publish the information on this page as soon as we’re able

Follow brands and retailers on social media: They will share details with their loyal followers in advance – so click ‘like’ and ‘follow’ to be first in the queue

Weed out the chaff

There will be some excellent and genuine discounts. But there will also be some chaff.

Many retailers will place a Black Friday badge on their general sale tab – adding in a handful of new, mega offers created especially for the occasion.

This means that there will be a few new and genuine deals – often on pieces of tech and bikes – and these will probably be the deals that the retailers are shouting the loudest about via email and on social media. However, there will also be the same pair-of-socks-with-stars-on that was reduced by the same percentage last week.

If you had every intention of buying said pair of socks anyway, knock yourself out – but don’t be fooled into thinking every offer on the Black Friday page is ‘here today, gone tomorrow’.

Write a list and set a budget

Sure, that cycling computer reduced by 70 per cent is mighty tempting. But did you actually want a new cycling computer?

Before you hit the sales, write a list of items that you actually need. Most cyclists have no trouble here. Set yourself a budget for each required purchase – and stick to it. Unless the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 version is just a smidge over your intended spend – in which case we say go for it every time.

Check returns policies

As always, these vary from store to store – but in some cases returns may be limited to 30 days. So if you pick up a gift for someone on Black Friday – November 24 – by Christmas day a return may be out of the question. Though we don’t doubt your gift giving prowess, it’s a good idea to bear this in mind.