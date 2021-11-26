Here are all the Oakley cycling glasses reduced by 50% this Black Friday
Oakley has dropped its Black Friday deals, with 50% off a range of models
Oakley has unveiled its UK Black Friday deals and its US Black Friday deals - and there's discounts accross the range.
The vast majority of Oakley's cycling sunglasses deals feature a 20% (UK) or 30% (US) off swing ticket. However, there are a few styles reduced by a stonking 50%. Whilst a fifth to a third off is nice, half off is a lot nicer - so we're focused on the half-price glasses in this article.
Whilst most of the world's sunglass-wearing population dons their lenses in summer, bike riders wear cycling sunglasses all year round, to protect their peepers from dirt and debris, just remember to look for less tinted lenses (or swappable lenses) if you're buying shades to wear in winter.
Oakley Cycling Suglasses UK deals
Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £167 now £83.50 at Oakley
Save 50%. The Radar EV has a taller lens than the original Radar, to offer greater peripheral vision. The 50% discount is on the black lens, other lense options are down by 20%.
Oakley EVZero Blades Origins Collection was £149 now £74.50 at Oakley
Save 50%. The half price discount applies on both the Prizm Jade lens (pictured) and the famous Prizm Road lens, which is incredibly popular due to the excellent all-year clarity it offers.
Oakley Field Jacket glasses were £187 now £93.50 at Oakley
Save 50%. Been doing some gravel riding recently? Or even... some off season trail running? The Oakley Field Jacket glasses come with a Prizm Trail Torch Lens, optimised for use off road, this pair features the Advanced Tech, which helps to clear fog via an adjustable nose vent, too.
Oakely Jawbreaker Prizm Snow Collection was £185 now £92.50 at Oakley
Save 50%. Oakley describes the Jawbreaker as the 'ultimate sport design'. The temples adjust to three different lengths to suit helmet designs. These lenses are Prizm Snow Sapphire, to be honest, they'll be optimum for snow sports - but the glasses frame features Switchlock Technology for easy lens changing, so a good option for riders who like a little of the white stuff when the time is right.
Oakley Mercenary glasses were £189 now £94.50 at Oakley
Save 50%. These shades feature a double bridge and large, rounded lenses - they're designed to perform on the bike, but we think they look cool off it, too. The discount applies across a range of Prizm lenses, from the blue pictured, designed for bright light, to the rose tint, for medium light.
Oakley Cycling Suglasses US deals
Oakley Mercenary glasses were $214 now $107 at Oakley
Save 50%. Sports glasses with a double nose bridge and rounded lenses to provide good peripheral vision, these look good off the bike too and the saving applies across a range of lenses, from those for bright light, to medium light options.
Oakley EVZero Path sunglasses were $154 now $77 at Oakley
Save 50%. This polished black frame houses a clear lens, perfect for winter conditions when you want to keep rain, grit and grime away from your peepers.
Oakley Turbine sunglasses were $214 now $107 at Oakley
Save 50%. Durable, performance cycling sunglasses. The biggest deal is on the Prizm Black Polarized lens, this focuses on reducing glare to show up details, so works best in bright light.
Okaley Sliver XL sunglasses were $183 now $91.50 at Oakley
Save 50%. We probably wouldn't use these as our primary cycling sunglasses for sport, but they're great for commuting when you want a pair when you get off the bike. The deal is available across three lens colours, all suited to bright light.
Oakley has plently more reductions across the range, with many popular styles down by 20% - take a look at the collection here (UK) or here (US).
-
