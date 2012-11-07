Cycling Weekly 2012 Reader Poll: Vote now!

We want your votes on who and what you think were the best riders, races and sportives of 2012 in the mighty Cycling Weekly Reader Poll, and you could be in with a chance of winning a British team jersey signed by the national women’s squad.
This year we’re running the poll via Survey Monkey. All you have to do is go on over to Cycling Weekly’s page and fill in the poll. It should only take a minute or two of your time.
The results of the poll will be published in a Christmas edition of Cycling Weekly magazine, as well as appearing right here on www.cyclingweekly.com shortly after.
Everyone taking part in the poll will be entered into a draw to win a British jersey signed by the women’s national road race team including Lizzie Armitstead, Nicole Cooke, Emma Pooley and Sharon Laws.
This year’s categories are as follows:
Races
Most exciting British race (all categories)
Most exciting stage race
Most exciting one-day race
Most exciting track race
Best cycle race television coverage
Sportives
Favourite British cyclo-sportive
Favourite international cyclo-sportive
Riders & teams
Most impressive British-based rider
Most impressive rider
Team of the year
Most impressive young rider
Performance of the year
Miscellaneous
Hero of the year
Villain of the year
