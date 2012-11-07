Cycling Weekly 2012 Reader Poll: Vote now!

We want your votes on who and what you think were the best riders, races and sportives of 2012 in the mighty Cycling Weekly Reader Poll, and you could be in with a chance of winning a British team jersey signed by the national women’s squad.



This year we’re running the poll via Survey Monkey. All you have to do is go on over to Cycling Weekly’s page and fill in the poll. It should only take a minute or two of your time.

The results of the poll will be published in a Christmas edition of Cycling Weekly magazine, as well as appearing right here on www.cyclingweekly.com shortly after.

Everyone taking part in the poll will be entered into a draw to win a British jersey signed by the women’s national road race team including Lizzie Armitstead, Nicole Cooke, Emma Pooley and Sharon Laws.

This year’s categories are as follows:

Races

Most exciting British race (all categories)

Most exciting stage race

Most exciting one-day race

Most exciting track race

Best cycle race television coverage

Sportives

Favourite British cyclo-sportive

Favourite international cyclo-sportive

Riders & teams

Most impressive British-based rider

Most impressive rider

Team of the year

Most impressive young rider

Performance of the year

Miscellaneous

Hero of the year

Villain of the year

Related links

Fill in the 2012 Cycling Weekly Reader Poll now!

Reader poll 2011: The results