Cyclist hit in Boston dies hours before police locate suspect’s car

Police continue to hunt for driver who struck 29-year-old Rick Archer in Back Bay, Boston

A cyclist involved in a hit and run that saw him dragged underneath the fleeing suspect’s car has succumbed to his injuries.

According to friends, 29-year-old bike messenger Rick Archer was cycling home to his apartment in South Boston at around 3:19 AM after attending a screening of “Point Break” at Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre during the early hours of Sunday April, 30th.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Clarendon Street and Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said the two cyclists were heading eastbound towards the Boston Public Gardens when a silver Toyota Camry clipped Archer.

Tuesday morning, only hours after Archer passed away, the Boston Police Department found a car that matched the description of the vehicle in the Boston Common Garage, a few blocks from the intersection where the accident occurred. CBS Boston reports that the car had New York license plates and a smashed windshield. They are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Family and friends described Archer as an adventurous and kind spirit, always on his bike.

“He was really something,” Leanne Greenman, Archer’s ex-wife and close friend told the Boston Globe. “He was an explorer, he was curious, and he always wanted to know more about people and to help people. He had this unbelievable heart.”

Becca Wolfson, the Executive Director of the Boston Cyclists Union, believes better bicycle infrastructure could have prevented Archer’s death.

“We are definitely frustrated at the pace of change on our street,” she said to WBUR, Boston’s NPR news station. “And a fatality like this could have been prevented. Ask any resident of the Back Bay if speeding is a problem, and they’ll overwhelmingly say absolutely.”

Boston’s Vision Zero plan aims to end fatal crashes in the city by 2030.

Archer is the fourth cyclist to die in the state of Massachusetts in 2017, according to the local bicycle coalition. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Archer.