Tweets of the week: Team Sky, Ryan Mullen, Conor Dunne and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Geraint Thomas, Alex Dowsett, Iljo Keisse and more.

1. Cyclists across Britain seeing this message during the week

2. That’d be some cat

3. Getting in the break at the Tour of Britain and then heading down to Goals for a five-a-side

4. It sounds that would be annoying, but he looks quite happy about it

5. The style life chose Conor

6. A technique called ‘shooting oneself in the foot’.

7. Iljo clearly enjoying his team’s history tweets

8. This is abject. Not even sure where he’s aiming.

9. Celery sticks not enough to get you up the Colle delle Finestre apparently

10. With his no pressure race appearance at the Tour of Britain, G takes some time to up his gif game.

We’ll be back next week with more of the best from social media.