Best Giro Deals: Get up to £100 off premium cycling shoes

Giro shoes are some of the classiest and most comfortable kicks on the market. The American brand is renowned for its good looks and innovative use of technology and for that reason the shoes are very popular – but can often come with a top end price tag. Fortunately we’ve created this page, where you can find great deals on Giro shoes; perfect for a summer upgrade.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good value and having reviewed and worn countless pairs of Giro shoes, Cycling Weekly’s Tech Team know which ones are worth the money. Below you’ll find a review next to every pair, with multiple models landing a place on our coveted Editor’s Choice list.

Giro Empire SLX road shoes were £289.99, now £200.99

An eternally classy pair of shoes, the Giro Empire SLX are some of Giro’s best known kicks – and we absolutely love them. The laces keep them comfortable on long rides, they have impressive venting and they have a stiff carbon sole for an added performance benefit. We also love the fact they’re wipe clean should it be mucky out.

Giro Empire ACC were £259.99, now from £149

The Giro Empire ACC are another pair of classy shoes, but with a slight design twist. They’re slightly narrower that the Empire SLX but still feature laces and a stiff carbon sole. The shoes come with a synthetic upper that’s plenty breathable. However, we’d recommend going up a size in these.

Giro Factor Techlace were £299, from £189

This is a particularly good deal on a set of high end road cycling shoes. The shoes offer a balance between on-the-go adjustment and comfort thanks to a mixture of Boa dial and straps. They get a performance and weight benefit from a high modulus carbon sole.

Even better, this deal is on the shoes in both white and black colours.

Giro Prolight Techlace was £349.99, now £261.99

The Giro Prolight Techlace sit on the very top tier of the brand’s performance range. They’re kept staggeringly light thanks to the Ultralight Techmesh that they’re made out of and a stiff composite sole, allowing them to top the scales at 150g for a size 42.5.

If you happen to be between a size 45 and 47 then you’re in luck as they’re on an especially whopping 43% discount at Merlin Cycles, costing £199.

Giro Techne shoes were £89.99 now from £64.33

The Giro Techne shoes are a more moderately priced than the others in this list, but they’re still very comfortable. Three velcro straps offer decent levels of adjustment and the upper uses multiple panels for a nice roomy fit. Available in green, white and back at a great discount.

