Sunday trading: £365 CycleOps Smart trainer mega discount, over £100 off a Garmin Edge 520 and much more

Here’s our weekly run-down of the deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday



This month we’ve got some truly excellent deals, all of which on their own would be worthy of the coveted Sunday Trading headline slot but, despite stiff competition, that honour has fallen to the CycleOps Hammer smart trainer which is discounted by a whopping £365! After that there’s two great deals on top end Giro and Fizik shoes before being rounded out by a very good value Continental GP4000 tyres deal.

CycleOps Hammer smart trainer was £1000, now £634.99

The Zwift revolution isn’t slowing down and if you want to take part you need to get yourself a smart turbo trainer like this CycleOps Hammer.

This machine has a built in PowerTap power meter and uses direct drive for quiet performance to help spare your neighbours. It’s Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible and can simulate 20% grades while being able to accommodate either quick release or thru-axle (both 142mm and 148mm) dropouts.

Garmin Edge 520 Performance bundle was £349, now £241

The Garmin Edge 520 is a really neat piece of kit that, until very recently, was one of the brand’s headline models. However, due to the release of the Garmin Edge 520 Plus that has a few more features the unit has had a nice price slash.

Don’t be fooled though, just because there’s a newer version doesn’t mean this model isn’t a great piece of kit. It goes far beyond the basic requirements of a cycling computer, providing more advanced training tools. This particular deal comes with a heart rate monitor and cadence sensors to give your training a jumpstart.

Fizik R1 Infinito road shoe was £324, now £259

The Fizik R1 Infinito shoes are the go to racing slipper’s of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, and it’s easy to see why.

The upper has perforations to help it breather better and keep your feet cool. The dual Boa dial fit lets you tweak the tightness of the shoe, and the Infinito closure system should stop you suffering from hot spots. The package is finished off by a stiff carbon sole that gives the shoe an additional level of performance orientation.

Giro Empire SLX shoes were £274, now £191

There probably isn’t a classier pair of shoes than the Giro Empire SLX and these iconic shoes have become the go to for many of the CW office.

The Evofiber upper is beautiful to look, seriously supple to wear, and it beds in really nicely over time – it’s also wipe clean. The laces might lack the on-the-fly adjustability of Boa dials but they’re cool and offer a really even fit.

Two Continental GP4000s II tyres with inner tubes were £109, now £61.99

The Continental GP4000s II tyres have long been considered a pair of the go to tyres for all conditions. They’re tough enough for the worst winter months and fast enough for our summers, and now they’re discounted by 44%.

In particular, this deal gets you two tyres and two inner tubes which is staggeringly good value.

Tacx Satori smart trainer was £284, now £190

Topeak Hexus mulit-tool was £22, now £14.99

Castelli Alpha ROS jersey was £220 now from £126

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £29.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now from £9.99

OnGuard Brute Long D lock was £60 now £25.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £48.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £61.49

GT85 dry lube was £6.99 now £3.61

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £449.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

Exposure Diablo front light was £209.95 now £159.95

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too.