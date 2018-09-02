Sunday trading: Get over £100 of a Garmin Edge 520, plus big deals on Zipp wheels and much more

Here’s our weekly run-down of the best deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday



We’ve a slightly eclectic mix of deals this week. We start with a pair of the excellent carbon Zipp 302 disc brake wheels which are currently on a whopping discount at ProBikeKit. We then move on to our headline deal, the Garmin Edge 520 which Amazon is discounting by over £100, perfect for those looking to take their training that bit more seriously. We round out the list with great deals on a Gore packable waterproof jacket and Lezyne lights.

Zipp 302 carbon disc brake wheels were £1369, now £839.98

Read more: Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheelset review

The Zipp 302 wheelset is a very exciting pair of hoops, most notably because it saw Zipp accommodate its top of the range technology at a far lower price point.

It’s also a superb performing set of wheels. When we tested the rim-brake version, we remarked at what a success they were; they were seriously stiff and devastatingly fast. The only thing they didn’t have was Zipp’s Showstopper brake technology, but that doesn’t matter with these disc brake models.

Buy now: Zipp 302 carbon clincher disc brake front wheel at ProBikeKit for £409.99

Buy now: Zipp 302 carbon clincher disc brake rear wheel at ProBikeKit for £429.99

Garmin Edge 520 was £279, now £174.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

Garmin has released a new Garmin Edge 520 Plus, which is great news because it means the very good Garmin Edge 520 has now been given a whopping big discount of £100. The Edge 520 is capable of pushing your performance using advanced training technology such as Functional Threshold Power and VO2 Max tests. It can complete interval sessions and also give you navigational guidance, too.

When we reviewed it, we liked its size on the bike and were impressed by its in depth training techniques and the fact it didn’t have a touchscreen. If you’re a number cruncher, you’ll like this device!

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Amazon for £174.99

If you’re really looking to start pushing your performance then you can also get this device as part of a ‘performance bundle’, equipped with a heart rate monitor and speed and cadence sensors. Wiggle is currently discounting the package by 32%, now costing £237.99.

Gore Wear C7 Shakedry jacket was £220, now £174.99

Read more: Gore ONE 1985 Shakedry jacket review

Winter is coming and it’s undoubtedly bringing the rain. If you plan to carry on training then you’re going to need proper protection – enter the Gore C7 Shakedry.

Gore’s Shakedry technology has long been considered the bench mark for wet weather performance. It’s highly hydrophobic, beading all the water off the jacket rather than soaking it in. But it’s a three part product, and it’s also highly packable and very breathable so there’s no chance of feeling like a bin bag when riding in it.

Buy now: Gore Wear C7 Shakedry jacket at Wiggle for £174.99

Lezyne Zecto lights were £62.99, now £42.99

We don’t want to admit it, but it is slowly getting darker earlier out there and it is time to get those bike lights charging. Don’t have a pair? Don’t worry, we’ve found this great deal on these Lezyne Zecto lights – perfect for commuting or riding on dull days.

The front light pumps out 250 lumens while the rear gives out 80 lumens, which is a lot for a rear light. Both includes seven different modes (the rear actually as eight!), including ones specifically for the day time and their compact size makes them easy to whip on and off the bike.

Buy now: Lezyne Zecto lights at Evans Cycles for £42.99

