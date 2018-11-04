Sunday trading: Big deals on Garmin computers plus up to £300 off smart turbos

Here’s our latest Sunday round-up of the best cycling deals from the online cycling retailers

As the major online retailers start gearing up for Black Friday there have been some pretty great deals popping up – so we’re featuring them here.

This Sunday you have the choice of a staggering Shimano 105 deal, which we’d recommend to anyone who wants to upgrade on a budget. There are then some cracking smart trainer deals, a discounted Garmin Edge cycling computer and top of the range shoes.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Shimano 105 5800 was £559, now £299

Read more: Shimano 105 5800 review

Wiggle selling of its old Shimano 105 stock couldn’t come at a better time, especially if you’re building yourself a winter bike. 105 is often found adorning bad weather bikes, and for good reason. It’s made of different materials to Shimano Ultegra and Shimano Dura-Ace which makes it more resilient and it doesn’t cost the earth so you don’t have to feel bad about it getting mucky and worn.

Buy now: Shimano 105 R5800 at Wiggle for £299

If you fancy something a bit newer then Chain Reaction Cycles is discounting its Shimano Ultegra R8000 stock by 50%! You can see that deal here.

Garmin Edge 130 HR bundle was £199, now £149

Read more: Garmin Edge 130 review

The Garmin Edge 130 is a stripped back computer that’s surprisingly high performance. It can guide you along a route, give you Strava Live segments and has plenty of customisable data screens. This particular model comes with a heart rate monitor, giving it an added level of performance pushing power.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 130 HR bundle at Chain Reaction Cycles for £149

If you want something with a bit more oomph, then you can currently get the Garmin Edge 520 for the same price on Amazon. You can see that deal here.

Shimano S-Phyre shoes were £299, now £197

Read more: Shimano S-Phyre shoes review

The Shimano S-Phyres are such good shoes that we had to award them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list last year. They’re super stiff but comfortable, which is a balance a lot of shoes struggle with.

Buy now: Shimano S-Phyre shoes at Rutland cycles for £197

Elite Drivo II smart turbo trainer was £1299, now £999

Read more: Elite Drivo II smart trainer review

When we tested the Elite Drivo II turbo trainer we were very impressed with its gradient replication skills which are on a parr with the likes of Tacx and Wahoo.

Buy now: Elite Drivo II smart trainer at Merlin Cycles for £999

If you fancy something from Tacx, Wiggle is currently discounting its Tacx Neo stock by a very tidy 27% meaning you can get the turbo for £879 – you can check out the deal here.

More great deals:

Fulcrum Racing Sport 700c DB 6-bolt disc brake wheelset was £179.99 now £89.99

Pearl Izumi Transfer Wool long sleeved baselayer was £59.99 now from £40.62

Gore C3 legwarmers were £42.99 now £29.99

Tifosi Synapse Clarion interchangeable lens sunglasses were £69.99 now £41.99

Lezyne Mega Colour GPS computer was £180.00 now £135.99

POC Octal Aero Raceday helmet was £220 now £99.99

Shimano Ultegra 6800 cassette was £74.99 now from £39.95

Look Kéo cleats were £19.99 now £9.79

Cateye wearable mini rear light was £9.99 now £6.37

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control G+ Isotech tyre was £39.99 now from £20.39

Time Atac XC8 carbon pedals were £139.99 now £98.99

Endura Dexter overshoes were £27.99 now £18.66

Sealskinz merino liner gloves were £10.00 now £7.00

Hutchinson Fusion 5 Kevlar Pro tyre was £36.99 now £19.99

Mavic Roadie H20 cap was £30.00 now £19.99

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were from £175.00 now from £104.99

