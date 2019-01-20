Sunday trading: Save 41% on a Tacx smart trainer as well as discounts on Garmin and Zipp

We've scoured the internet and here are the best picks from the online retailer sales

This week we’re clearing the January blues with a bit of light shopping relief. We’ve found a great deal on a Tacx Vortex so you can get smart training for cheaper, then continuing the theme of cycling technology we’ve also found that Wiggle are discounting the Garmin Edge 520 down to £149.

Following these, there’s a great deal on a set of Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels as well as a deal on a Castelli Perfetto top.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Tacx Vortex smart trainer was £379, now £224.99

Read more: Tacx Vortex smart trainer review

The Tacx Vortex is a smart trainer at a fraction of the price, the caveat being that it’s not direct drive, meaning you have to leave a wheel on the bike to use it.

Aside from that, the Tacx does a very good job. It’s power readings were consistent, it works with Zwift and it has user friendly software. It’s also now discounted by 41%.

Buy now: Tacx Vortex smart trainer at Chain Reaction Cycles for £224

Zipp 303 Firecrest disc brake wheelset was £2,314, now from £1,799

Read more: Zipp 303 Firecrest review

These Zipp 303 Firecrest are the perfect match to today’s modern standards. The wide internal rim width of 21mm ensures that even the widest tyres are kept straight and prevented from mushrooming over the sides of the rim, making them more aero.

The wheels also feature Zipp’s proprietary dimpled rim surface, which makes them more aerodynamic. However, the real take away here is that these are seriously stiff and very fast wheels.

Buy now: Zipp 303 Firecrest disc brake wheelset at Evans Cycles from £1799

Garmin Edge 520 was £239, now £149.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

The Edge 520 has be superseded by the 520 Plus, which is great news because it means the excellent 520 can get a whopping great price drop of 37%.

It’s a proper performance pusher, capable of conducting FTP and Vo2 Max tests as well as Strava Live segments and much more. It also has buttons, which means you don’t need to worry about a dodgy touchscreen.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Wiggle for £149.99

Castelli Perfetto jersey was £180, now £120

Read more: Castelli Perfetto review

The Castelli Perfetto is one our favourite wet weather jerseys. It’s very water-resistant, to the extent that we’d be comfortable riding in this alone in bad weather, especially because of its windproof qualities.

We tend to find that you need to upsize one in Castelli kit because Italian sizing tends to be on the small side, but this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto jersey at ProBikeKit for £120

More great deals:

Bont Riot Road+ cycling shoe was £149, now £120

Cateye Volt 1300 front light was £129, now £77.99

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £94.99

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £139.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £94.99

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £39.99

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £52

Shimano 105 5800 carbon pedals were £100 now £59

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Oxford Alarm D-Lock was £70 now from £35

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Mavic Vision overshoes were £35 now £12.25

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £11.78

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £229.99

That’s all the deals for now, check back next week for more!