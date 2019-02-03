Sunday trading: Big discounts on Zipp and Fulcrum wheels plus Giro shoes and more

We've scoured the internet and here are the best picks from the online retailer sales

This week in Sunday trading we’ve got a great offer on a set of Zipp 303 clincher disc brake wheels. At the other end of the spectrum, we’ve then got a discount on a set of Fulcrum training wheels, perfect for a new adopter looking for an upgrade or as a set of training wheels for the rest of the winter. Things are rounded out with a helmet deal and a discount on Giro Empire cycling shoes.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Zipp 303 Clincher Disc brake at was £2314, now £1799

Read more: Zipp 303 clincher rim brake review

The excellent Zipp 303 clincher disc brake wheelset is discounted by up 22%, making these a great bargain for the coming better weather. They’re tubeless ready with a 21mm internal width that will seat tyres exceptionally well. At 45mm deep they strike a fine balance between weight, aero efficiency and pure straight line speed.

Buy now: Zipp 303 Clincher disc brake at Evans Cycles for £1799

Save 61% on a Giro Cinder road helmet

Read more: Giro Cinder helmet review

Small-headed folk like myself are in luck; the excellent Giro Cinder cycling helmet is now discounted by a whopping 61%, costing just £39.99.

The Cinder has many features of the higher end Giro Synthe, including the same closure system and similar venting, making it cool to wear in warm weather.

Buy now: Giro Cinder helmet at Tweeks Cycles for £39.99

Fulcrum Racing 3 C17 wheelset with GP4000 tyres was £650, now £439

These Fulcrum Racing 3 wheels represent a great deal on a set of training wheels for the remainder of the winter. To match this, this deal comes with a set of Continental GP4000 tyres, which are great all rounders; rolling well but remaining resistant to punctures.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing 3 wheelset with GP4000 tyres at Merlin Cycles for £439

Giro Empire ACC shoes were £259.99, now £149.49

Read more: Giro Empire ACC review

These classy cycling shoes are now discounted by 43%. The supple upper and laces add comfort and good looks while the stiff Easton carbon sole adds a performance element to the shoe.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC at Rutland Cycling for £149.99

More great deals:

Castelli Perfetto vest was £110, now £55

Castelli Nanonflex 2 padded bib shorts was £85, now £59.50

Bont Riot Road+ cycling shoe was £149, now from £115

Cateye Volt 1300 front light was £129, now £71.49

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £94.99

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £139.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £94.99

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £38.57

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £52

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Oxford Alarm D-Lock was £70 now from £35

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Mavic Vision overshoes were £35 now £12.25

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £11.78

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £229.99

That’s all the deals for now, check back next week for more!