Sunday trading: Big discounts on the Giant TCR range plus discounts on helmets, lights and more

The end of the summer is a really great time to get yourself a new bike bargain and for this reason we’ve led with a series of whopping discounts on the Giant TCR range. It’s a range we love her at CW and have scored very highly. It being winter and all, we’ve followed this with some bike lights from Exposure to keep you safe in the dark. We finish of with a pair of GP4000s II tyres on a whopping discount and a Kask Protone helmet – as worn by Team Sky.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Giant TCR Advanced 3 2018 was £1298, now £948

Read more: Giant TCR range explained

The Autumn time is the best time to bag yourself a bargain on an ‘end of season’ bike sale. This Giant TCR Advanced 3 is now discounted by a whopping 27% so now you only pay £948 for a Shimano Tiagra equipped bike. The real beating heart of this bike is the TCR frame which we have reviewed and found simply exceptional.

Buy now: Giant TCR Advanced 3 2018 at Rutland Cycles for £948

Rutland Cycles are discounting a variety of the very good Giant TCR bikes, but they have limited sizes left. Check them out below:

Buy now: Giant TCR Advanced 2 2018 was £3448, now £2930

Buy now: Giant TCR Advanced 1 2018 was £5298, now £4503

Exposure Switch and TraceR light set was £124.95, now £87.47

Read more: Exposure Switch light review

Winter is upon us and that means you need a decent pair of lights to keep you safe. The Exposure Switch front light is a very impressive little unit, pumping out 375 lumens in various different ways. Meanwhile, the TraceR puts out 75 lumens.

Buy now: Exposure Switch and TraceR light set at Evans Cycles for £87.47

Kask Protone road helmet was £199, now £154

Read more: Kask Protone road helmet review

Team Sky’s chosen aero bike helmet is now discounted by almost £50. The helmet treads a fine line between aerodynamics and ventilation, using big front vents to help cool down your head and make the helmet light. It’s finished with a classic Kask leather chin strap adding a bit of comfort and class to the helmet.

Buy now: Kask Protone road helmet at Chain Reaction Cycles for £154

Continental GP4000s II with inner tubes, were £109, now £61.99

Read more: Continental GP4000s II tyre review

Now’s the time to upgrade your bike tyres for the winter months ahead. Fortunately, you don’t need to sacrifice quality and these Continental GP4000s are considered a market leading pair of tyres. Grippy in the wet and strong in the grubby winter crud, this is an exceptional deal on these tyres, especially considering you get two tyres and a pair of inner tubes included.

Buy now: Continental GP4000s II with inner tubes at Merlin CYcles for £61.99

