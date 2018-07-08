Sunday trading: £800 off a Specialized Tarmac plus great deals on Castelli shorts and much more

Here’s our weekly run-down of the deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday

At long last the Tour de France has arrived! It’s been a long time coming but hopefully we can draw some inspiration from the pro riders and get out on our bikes plenty. To help you get out the door here are some great summer time deals, including a discounted Specialized Tarmac as well as Castelli clothing.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Specialized Tarmac SL5 Expert was £4000, now £3200

Read more: Specialized Tarmac Elite review

The Specialized Tarmac has one of the best frames money can buy and it’s now discounted by £800. Using Specialized’s Rider-First Engineering, the frame is built to fit each size point specifically, maximising the quality of the ride and the bike’s handling.

At this expert level, you also get some excellent componentry. You get Shimano’s Dura-Ace 9100 groupset which is a seriously good performer. You also get some Roval wheels, which while they’re not as deep as we’d perhaps like they’re a very good training wheelset.

Buy now: Specialized Tarmac Sl5 Expert at Evans Cycles for £3200

If you aren’t looking to spend such a large amount of money on your next bike then Evans Cycles are also discounting the equally superb Specialized Tarmac Sl4 bike. You can see that deal here.

Fulcrum Racing Zero Nite wheelset was £1050, now £729

Read more: Fulcrum Racing Zero Nite wheelset review

These are the top of the tree when it comes to Fulcrum’s wheel lineup, but don’t be fooled, just because they’re aluminium doesn’t stop these being a killer wheelset. An oversized flange on the hubs helps increase the stiffness of the wheels and a bunch of special braking tech helps slow you down better, too.

Buy now: Fuclrum Racing Zero Nite wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £729

Castelli Velocissimo IV bib short were £100, now £69

The Castelli Velocissimo shorts have a special focus on comfort, which means Castelli ahs tried to moved the seams away from areas that might cause discomfort. They also have a little extra stretch around the waist because we can’t all have bodies like Chris Froome and they have the KISS seat pad, which Castelli says is actually the choice for a lot of Sky riders.

Buy now: Castelli Velocissimo IV bib shorts at Evans Cycles for £69

You can also get a pair of Castelli Free Aero Race bib shorts at ProBikeKit which have £35 off them. These are the brands premier racing shorts, you can see the deal here.

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now from £999.99

Castelli Alpha ROS jersey was £220 now from £109

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Castelli Volata 2 jersey was £95 now from £66.49

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £19.12

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £8.74

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £34.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now £10.01

OnGuard Brute Long D lock was £60 now £25.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £49.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £64.99

GT85 dry lube was £6.99 now £4.49

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

Exposure Diablo front light was £209.95 now £159.95

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too.