Everything you need for winter with Black Friday deals

Riding through rain, wind and hail isn’t most cyclist’s favourite exploit – but as the saying goes, “winter miles lead to summer smiles.”

The other saying is that there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing – but we think that extends to accessories such as tyres, too.

Getting all the gear for winter can become a little expensive, but you can save yourself some cash with the great Black Friday offers available.

We've rounded up just a few.

Castelli Perfetto Limited Edition Long Sleeve Jersey – was £180 now £100

Get out come rain or shine with the Castelli’s Perfetto. A race ready jersey/jacket hybrid, it’s wind and water resistant whilst being breathable enough to work hard in, too.

Le Col Sport bib tights (men’s and women’s) – were £140, now £100

Fleece lined bib tights constructed from quality Italian fabrics, these feature ergonomic seams to limit irritation, with reflective tabs and a foam chamois created with long winter rides at front of mind.

Buy now: women’s and men’s Sport bib tights at Le Col

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib tights – were £90, now £54

Roubaix lined tights with ‘flashlight technology’ to add visibility in dark and overcast conditions. The chamois comes from Elastic Interface, one of the leading makers, and silicone grippers keep the legs in place.

SealSkinz Brecon XP women’s waterproof gloves – were £45, now £24.99

Fully sealed, waterproof gloves that will keep you comfortable in the worst conditions. These are touchscreen compatible, too – so no taking them off to check you map or messages, either!

Shimano S2000D Neoprene Overshoes – were £34.99 now from £9.99

Keep your feet dry in the wet with neoprene overshoes. Made from the same fabric as wetsuits, these zip up at the back and have a velcro ankle strap to keeps things water tight.

Schwalbe Pro One Evo MicroSkin TL-Easy folding road tyre – was £66.99 now £26.99

Fed up with standing beside wet roads, mending punctures? Then try going tubeless! The set-up process has long been an off-putting factor, but it doesn’t need to be.

Schwalbe’s Pro One’s use “microskin” technology to make the process that little bit easier, even at high pressures. They’re also great rolling tyres, grippy in the corners and fast enough to race without sacrificing resilience.

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Black Chili Tubeless Tyre – was £69.95 now £42.95

Ok, they’re still far from cheap, but the Continental GP 5000 probably wins “tyre of the year award”, since it ended the 14 year reign of the GP 4000 and also signaled Conti’s entry into the tubeless road market.

Black Chili compound provides plenty of grip, and though fast enough for summer miles, these are still resilient tyres.

SKS Raceblade long mudguard set – was £54.99 now £30

Once you’ve tried a pair of proper of long mudguards, you won’t ever go back. These are designed to work with 25c tyres, and once the bracket is fitted, they can be removed and clipped on with ease.

Exposure Diablo MK11 bike light – was £215, now £17

Light up your way so you can keep riding at all hours, with the Diablo from Exposure. This models puts out 1750 lumens, but you can simply tap the body to lower the output when in built up areas.

Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL Front Light – was £50 now £25

Don’t need something quite so bright? The Lezyne front beams have been very well reviewed by Cycling Weekly’s tech team this year – and this 600 lumen model is price cut to just £25. USB rechargeable, with a handy in-built mount and providing plenty of illumination in lit areas. Buy now: Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL Front Light at Evans Cycles for £25

Cyclops H2 Smart turbo trainer – was £1000, now £608.99

You don’t have to ride outside to stay fit in winter – the other option is powering it up indoors. Complete your set up with a smart trainer, like the H2 which replicates climbs as steep as 20% and will let you push out 2000 watts. It’s quiet, too, running at 66 decibels at 20mph.

Read more: Cyclops Hammer smart turbo trainer review

Buy now: Cyclops H2 Smart Turbo Trainer at ProBikeKit for £608.99 or at Pro Bike Kit US for $740.99

