November’s Tech of the Month: New S-Phyre shoes, a CatEye lightshow, Fulcrum carbon wheels and a big bike bag

New Shimano S-Phyre shoes £319

Shimano has a new version of its S-Phyre shoes out. It includes a new heel cup design and heel grippers, added perforations and new Boa wire routing. There are arch inserts to tune the fit. It’s available in bright green as well as pearlescent white. They’re 537g a pair in size 43.

CatEye Sync lights £50 – £80

CatEye’s Sync lights all link up for a co-ordinated light show. As well as a front and rear light, there are also wearable lights in the range. There’s an app that lets you switch all your lights on at the same time and makes them all flash in sync – as the name suggests. The app also tells you your battery level and you can change them all just from the front light unit.

Fulcrum Racing Zero Carbon wheels £1799.99

We love the light weight, fast acceleration and excellent braking, from Fulcrum’s carbon rimmed Racing Zero wheels. It’s a shallow rimmed wheelset with great quality and usable all the year round. They weigh a bit over 1300g.

Douchebag The Savage bike bag £625

The Swedish brand’s top end bike bag has a metal cage inside the soft outer, keeping your bike safe from airline baggage handlers. James Bracey has used it to take bikes to the US and Switzerland unscathed.

It folds away, so it’s easy to store at home and has large wheels to make it easy to roll through airports.

B’Twin Ultra 920 AF £1199

Our bike of the month comes from Decathlon’s sharply priced rage. With an alloy frame and a carbon fork, it now comes with seatstay mounted brakes, a Fizik saddle and Mavic Cosmic alloy tubeless ready wheels. The groupset is Shimano Ultegra, with everything from the brakes to the cassette in-series.