Sunday trading: £300 off SRAM Red eTap plus major deals on Exposure light sets and Endura winter kit

Sunday again, which means another weekend of riding (hopefully) in the bag. Regardless of whether you actually went out though, just enjoy these fine deals from another Sunday Trading.

SRAM Red eTap road groupset £1,346 £1,069

The only true wireless groupset available, it’s safe to say that SRAM Red eTap really feels like the future.

Using something called the Airea network, the shifters can talk to the derailleurs remotely. SRAM’s Yaw technology also means the system is self-trimming, so you’ll never have to cross-chain again.

Exposure Switch and Flare lights £104.95 £74.95

The Switch front light packs 350 lumens while the Flare rear light gives out 75, so they’ll easily get you seen out on busy roads.

The real trick, though, is that you can switch them from pulsing to constant burn, meaning you have lighting for all riding situations.

Endura Thermolite Pro bib tights £99 £45.99

Winter is coming, or at least autumn is. Either way, you’re going to need some protection from the added chill.

These Endura Thermolite Pro bib tights are water repellent and the Teflon fabric protector built into them means they can last a seriously long time.

Osprey Syncro Backpack 15 £74.99 £49.99

Keep yourself commuting this winter with the Osprey Syncro backpack. It should be well ventilated thanks to the LightWire frame and 15l means it’s spacious but not too large.

More tidy deals:

Park Tool BB30 bearing tool set – £49.99 – £31.00

Topeak Universal Chain Tool – £10.99 – £6.99

Osprey Radial 26l backpack – £119 – £80.99

Polar V650 with heart rate monitor – £229 – £164

Shimano 105 pedals – £109 – £64

Bell Stratus helmet – £99 – £49

dhb ASV Race bib-shorts £80 – £37

Garmin Forerunner 235 £299 – £221

Garmin Edge 20 £109 – £84

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crankset £499 – £329

Giro Peloton cycling cap £24.99 – £19.99

Specialized women’s Pro SL bib short £139.99 – £104.99

Specialized Elasticised shoe cover £29.99 – £9.90

Shimano Ultegra 6800 compact chain set £249.99 £159.99

Look Keo grip cleats – £20.99 – £9.75

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Specialized SL Expert bib-short – £99.99 – £59.99

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £15.99

