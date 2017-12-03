Sunday Trading: Almost £500 off Zipp’s 302 carbon wheelset, smart turbo discounts and much more

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

Black Friday might have been and gone, but that doesn’t mean the great deals have to stop. We’ve once again done the hard part and selected some great bargains from the internet retailers.

Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheels

Both the Zipp 302 disc front and rear wheels are discounted separately at ProBikeKit. They’r both listed at having 35% off, which on the front wheel is a saving of £213, down to £367. On the rear that figure is £275, down to £508. That’s a combined discount of £488.

Buy now:

Gore Bike Wear Windstopper jacket was £124, now £74

All of Gore’s fabric technology goes into the making their jackets, warm, windproof and waterproof and the Windstopper is no different, making it the perfect purchase for these new grim winter weathers we’ve been having.

Buy now: Gore Bike Wear Windstopper jacket at Evans Cycles for £74

Lezyne Strip Drive Pro rear light was £49, now £37

Pumping out 300 lumens, this Lezyne Strip Drive Pro rear light is seriously powerful, perfect for these dark winter months that we’re currently in.

Other neat features include mode memory and direct, cable free USB charging.

Buy now: Leyne Strip Drive Pro rear light at ProBikeKit for £37

BKOOL Smart Go trainer, was £349, now £255

Get into the world of smart training for less with the BKOOL Smart Go trainer. It can simulate slopes of up to 8% and should be quiet, too, so you don’t upset the neighbours.

Buy now: BKOOL Smart Go trainer at Tredz for £255

More great deals:

Cannondale CAAD Optimo Disc 105 road bike £1199.99 £849.00

Peruzzo Verona car rear bike rack £132.99 £90.85

Schwalbe G-One Allround gravel tyre £68.99 £41.50

Oakley Holbrook sunglasses £100.00 £63.00

Giant Propel Advanced 1 road bike £1824.99 £1277.49

SRAM Force 1 single ring groupset £1179.95 £899.00

Vittoria Corsa G+ tyre £54.99 £34.99

Gore Oxygen WS Active jacket £149.99 £89.99

Campagnolo Vento ASY G3 wheelset plus Conti GP 4000 SII tyres (Shimano hub) £361.99 £209.99

Lezyne Micro GPS loaded bundle £189.99 £151.99

Altura arm warmers £17.99 £9.99

Park Tools Home Mechanic track pump £29.99 £21.98

Specialized Tracer Pro tubular CX tyre £60.00 £30.00

Garmin Edge 820 performance bundle £439.99 £349

SIS Go energy bars, box of 24 £34.99 £18.71

Campagnolo Chorus cassette £109.95 £76.97

Specialized bottle and rib cage bundle £29.99 £9.99

Lezyne Micro Drive 450XL/Micro rear light set £79.99 £48.79

Giordana skull cap £19.99 £10.00

Gore Element women’s tights £84.99 £50.99

High5 protein bars, box of 25 £42.25 £24.89

There’ll be more fantastic deals on offer in Sunday Trading next week.