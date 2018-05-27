Sunday trading: £100 off Giro Factor Techlace shoes and deals on Zipp, Castelli and more

Give your bike some love or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals



It’s another Sunday, and it’s a bank holiday in the UK! That means it’s ok to celebrate with some shopping, honest. This week we’ve found a mega deal on Giro Factor Techlace with savings of £100. Then there’s a good deal on a pair of superb Zipp wheels, Chain Reaction Cycles fire sale on Shimano Tiagra and much more.

Giro Factor Techlace road shoes were £299, now £199

Read more: Giro Factor Techlace road shoe review

The Giro Factor Techalce shoes are the pooling of all of Giro’s cycling shoe knowledge and the result is a very lightweight and comfortable shoe. The Factor Techlace road shoes have the classy and comfortable looks of lace up shoes, like their siblings the Giro Empire SLX, but have retained on the fly adjustability thanks to the inclusion of a Boa dial.

What’s more, Evans Cycles has all sizes still available and the shoes are at a £100 discount.

Buy now: Giro Factor Techlace road shoes at Evans Cycles for £199

Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheels for £1025

Read more: Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheelset review

These carbon clincher wheels remain some of the best bike wheels we’ve tested this year, scoring them a straight 10/10. When we reviewed them, it became immediately clear that Zipp had managed to squeeze all of its technical know-how about wheels into a more affordable price point.

That technical know-how includes the lightweight carbon build used in the rims that allows the wheels to retain their speed so well. Trust us when we say these are devastatingly fast with a 45mm rim depth, Sapim CX-Sprint spokes and a light 1645g weight.

Buy now: Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheels at Tweeks Cycles for £1,025

Shimano Tiagra 4700 10 speed groupset was £512.99, now £229.99

Read more: Shimano Tiagra 4700 review

Shimano Tiagra’s groupset is the Japanese brand’s entry level product, and now Chain Reaction Cycles are discounting it by 55%. Despite its entry level status, it doesn’t lose any of the shifting class and build quality of the its higher end sibling. As with all of Shimano’s products, it’s also completely bombproof and at this price this would be the perfect product to spec on a potential commuting bike, winter bike or to upgrade a frame with.

Buy now: Shimano Tiagra 4700 groupset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £229

Castelli Free Aero Race bib short was £139, now £97

Read more: Castelli Free Aero Race bib short review

£140 down to £97.99 is nothing to be sniffed at, especially when it’s on Castelli kit. These shorts come an aero mesh like gripper so that they stick well without being stifling or too warm. The chamois is Castelli’s Progretto X2 air seat pad which is superbly comfortable, and these shorts are actually some of the best we’ve reviewed this year scoring them a 9/10.

Even better, there are smalls, mediums, larges and extra large sizes still available.

Buy now: Castelli Aero Race bib sort at Chain Reaction Cycles for £97

More great deals:

Continental Grand Prix 4 season tyre was £64.96, now £34

Giro Synthe helmet MIPs was £249.99, now from £168.12

Castelli women’s Gabba jersey was £140, now from £70

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £15.80

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £19.20

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.99

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £22

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £24.70

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £799.99

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £25.00

