Sunday trading: Big discounts on Fulcrum wheels, Specialized shoes and light sets

Fulcrum Racing Zero C17 clincher wheelset was £949, now £679

Get a tidy 28% off these Fulcrum Zero C17 wheels. They’re a high end aluminium wheelset, with a specially treated braking track surface for the best possible stopping power. Even better, the wheels come with a pair of top end Continental GP4000S II tyres.

They’re designed for use with wider tyres – anything from 25mm to 32mm – so perfect if you’re into your adventure riding or just want to add some comfort to the ride without breaking the bank.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing Zero C17 wheelset at Merlin for £679

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II road tyre was £54, now £39

Read more: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyre review

The exceptional Continental Grand Prix 4000S II road tyres are on a hefty discount at Evans Cycles. They’re grippy, comfortable, fast rolling and tough – perfect year round.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II road tyre at Evans Cycles for £39

Specialized Audax road shoe was £230, now £130

As the name suggests, these are shoes meant for long distances but without compromising on performance. The heel has a stiffness index of 11.0, which is enough to add comfort without feeling flexible.

Similarly, there’s a Boa Dial for minute adjustments but the velcro straps provide a bit of wiggle room. The heel cap is replaceable because if you do big miles you’ll often spend some time off of the bike.

Buy now: Specialized Audax road shoe at Rutland Cycles for £130

Lezyne Zecto Drive light set was £62 now £40

Read more: Bike Lights buyer’s guide

Inside the Lezyne Zectos’ compact and sturdy shells are three powerful LEDS that pump out 250 lumens on the front and 80 lumens on the rear – easily enough to get you seen.

Buy now: Lezyne Zecto Drive light set at Chain Reaction Cycles for £40

Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses £150 £97

Giro Foray £79 £59

FWE Cold Harbour thermal bib tights £69 £30

Park Tool home mechanic repair stand £114 £76

Oakley Radar Pace talking sunglasses £399.99 £199.99

Knog Blinder Mini Dot rear light £23.99 £13.19

Altura Peloton windproof jacket £69.99 £27.39

Michelin A1 Aircomp Ultralight inner tube £9.99 £5.49

Shimano Ultegra 6800 cassette £74.99 from £39.95

Continental Gatorskin tyre £40.00 £25.99

Garmin Vector 2 power meter £999.99 £764.99

Alé PRR Bubbles short sleeve jersey £89.99 £39.99

Shimano Ultegra R6800 rear derailleur £74.99 £49.99

SKS Rennkompressor track pump £69.99 £44.39

Castelli Inspirata women’s short sleeved jersey £85.00 £55.49

Zipp 404 Firecrest tubular rear wheel £999 £649.99

Castelli Nanoflex 2 bibshorts £85.00 £68.00

