Sunday trading: Over £100 off Giro Empire SLX shoes and discounts on Castelli kit

Another weekend, another couple of rides in the bag getting you ready for spring and summer. It’s only round the corner now, so these deals are designed to get you ready for the better weather. We’ve got fast rolling tyres, great spring shorts and some fancy shoes.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

Giro Empire SLX was £274, now £129

Read more: Giro Empire SLX review

The Giro Empire SLX’s have long been a favourite cycling shoe of the Cycling Weekly office. They’ve got a great, slim fit which hugs the foot nicely. The EC90 sole is stiffness to mark these shoes out as bonafide racing slippers, but they come with a touch of comfort, and we’ve had no problem riding these on long days.

The leather outer not only looks good, but comes with the added benefit of being wipe clean, and the laces given a really nice even fit.

Castelli Nanoflex 2 cycling bib shorts were £90, now £63.75

As we’re now heading towards the better weather (the beast from the east is temporary, honest) you’ll want to be looking to get some spring clothing, and the Castelli Nanoflex shorts fit the bill nicely.

We reviewed a pair of Castelli’s thermal Omloop Nanoflex shorts recently and found them to be really comfortable and protective. You can get a pair of these shorts for £62.50 right now at Tredz.

Castelli has added an extra layer of waterproof material to these shorts to keep the wet weather out, making them a great choice for British spring time.

Bell Stratus MIPs was £124, now £98.49

Read more: Bell Stratus MIPs review

In our opinion, the Bell Stratus MIPs is an understated hero of cycling helmets. It’s as comfortable and as lightweight as a lot of far more expensive helmets, and it comes with MIPs for added safety.

When we reviewed it we found it to be cool thanks to plenty of vents and have a great fit with a neat little retention system. In winter, it’s also really easy to squeeze a warm hat under there.

Look Keo 2 Max carbon pedals were £100, now £67.50

The Look pedal system is one of the most popular on the market, and it has subtle differences to the Shimano one as the platform is smaller, and the cleats are different.

These particular models come with Look’s grey cleats that have 4.5 degrees of float. These carbon models are also very lightweight (230g for the pair).

Continental GP4000S II was £59, now £27.50

Castelli Perfetto long Sleeve Jersey was £175, now £105

FSA Team Issue 11 speed chain was £44.99, now £19.99

Gore Lady short sleeve baselayer was £34.99, now £13.99

Louis Garneau Heros RTR helmet was £129.99, now from £38.99

Eddy Merckx Milano 72 Tiagra Disc ladies’ bike was £2000, now 899

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre was £34.99, now from £19.99

Shimano 105 5800 pedals were £109.99, now £65.99

Endura Xtract short sleeve jersey was $34.99, now £13.99

DT Swiss R522 wheelset was £199.99, now £109.99

Bkool Smart Pro 2 turbo trainer was £499.99, now £348.99

Zipp Service Course SL-70 bars were £90, now £55.29

Wilier GTR Team Endurance 105 Disc bike was £2399, now £1919.99

Lizard Skins La Sal 2.0 mitts were £25, now £9.89

Sealskinz Lightweight Overshoes were £38, now £24.69

Deda Geco pure rubber bar tape was £17.99, now £13.99

Shimano Ultegra R6800 11-speed cassette was £79.99, now £51.99

