The best deals on getting the ultimate home training setup, including turbo, TVs, fans and more

The most important things you need for any home turbo setup

Winter is the turbo training season, but having the right setup can make things so much more enjoyable, and now the Black Friday sales make it much easier to get the right parts on the cheap.

Turbo trainer deals

To start turbo-ing, you need a turbo, but you don’t need to break the bank to get going.

FWE Magnetic turbo trainer was £99, now £59

This particular model would be a great option for those just getting in to the sport. With its five levels of resistance and sturdy aluminium base it’s the perfect model to keep your training going.

Buy now: FWE Magnetic turbo trainer at Evans Cycles f0r £59

Lifeline magnetic riser was £99, now £49.99

This model has 6 levels of resistance and folds up so you can put it away and avoid tripping over it all the time.

Buy now: Lifeline magnetic riser at Chain Reaction Cycles for £49

Tacx Satori smart trainer was £259, now £199

The Satori offers one of the cheapest ways into smart training and the world of Zwift and the like and it remains the best way to make turbo-ing interesting.

Buy now: Tacx Satori smart trainer at Tredz for £199

Fans

Never underestimate how warm you’ll get when you’re on the trainer and just how important fans can be.

Dyson Hot and Cool fan was £399, now £229

The best of the best, this Dyson fan is seriously cool (apologies), and has dual applications. Not only does it cool you down, it can also work as heater when you’re not training. Even better, it’s at a bargain price.

Buy now: Dyson Hot and Cool fan at Amazon for £229

Three speed oscillating desk top fan for £12.99

Ok, so it’s definitely not as exciting as the Dyson Hot and Cool, but it’s a hell of a lot cheaper. It’ll keep you cool and you can buy multi-packs if you want to be cooled down from different directions.

Buy now: Oscillating desk top fan at Amazon for £12.99

Televisions and monitors

Well you can’t very well smart train without a screen, can you!

Samsung UE40MU6120 40-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV was £469, now £369

This 40-inch Samsung smart TV would be the dream pairing for any Zwift rider who wants to see their stats in glorious 4K definition. Of course, if it’s a touch extravagant for just Zwifting so it’ll also make Blue Planet 2 look gorgeous.

Buy now: Samsung UE40MU6120 40-inch LED TV at eBay for £369

LG 22M38A 22-inch monitor was £82, now £73

Perhaps a slightly more reasonable offering, this 22-inch monitor doesn’t need to take up all of the space in your turbo room. It’s full HD and is currently on an 11% discount.

Buy now: LG22M38A 22-inch monitor at Amazon for £73

Benq GW2470H 23.8-inch monitor was £183, now £99.98

This is a deal well worth snapping up if you’re looking to buy a monitor – it’s a whopping discount on a HD screen, meaning Zwifting won’t break the bank.

Buy now: Benq GW2470H 23.8-inch monitor at Amazon for £99.98

Apple TV

With the news that Zwift is now available on Apple TV, it seems like the perfect time to pick up one of these. Plus, with Christmas just round the corner it’s the perfect time time to pick one up.

Buy Now: Apple TV at John Lewis for £149

Headphones and speakers

No turbo session is complete without some raging music to keep you going. Check these deals out.

Sonos Play:5 was £499, now £409

This is a seriously good speaker, not just for turbo use but for everyday home use as well. It has a rich sound and a deep base and if you keep buying Sonos speakers you can link them all together.

Buy now: Sonos Play:5 at Amazon for £409

JBL 3 speaker was £79, now £59

Connect your phone via bluetooth and enjoy the room filling sound of the JBL 3. It’s splash proof, too, so regardless of how you sweat it’ll never break.

Buy now: JBL 3 speaker at Amazon for £59

Sennhesier PMX 686i sport headphones, was £80, now £51.65

Buy now: Sennhesier PMX 686i at Amazon for £51.65

It’s easier to go deeper into the pain cave when you’re surrounded by great sound. These Sennhesier models have good tones and are extremely light and sit securely no matter how hard you are working out.