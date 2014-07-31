Pierre rolland gets the full Italian job in the fine form of Colnago’s latest collaboration with Ferrari

Colnago’s long association with one of the world’s most recognisable brands, Ferrari, means that the prancing horse usually adorning the front of sports cars now sits in prime place on the Colnago top tube, alongside the inscription ‘in collaboration with’.

You might expect Ferrari’s collaboration on Colnago’s aero bike to be from the ground up, or at least involve the use of a wind tunnel, but Cambiago obviously feels this is unnecessary; after all, they already know how to make some pretty well respected bikes.

So Ferrari’s input is limited to helping select the carbon fibre used to create the aerodynamic tube profiles for this monocoque frame.

Elsewhere, Pierre Rolland is fortunate enough to get the very latest Campagnolo Super Record groupset. The 2015 version has the four-arm carbon crank and more heavily sculpted carbon plates on the front and rear mechs.

When it comes to brakes, Colnago has adopted Shimano’s direct mount for the V1-r. This presents a small problem to Campag users, so Colnago also offers its own branded version and that’s what Europcar have gone with.