All the pro peloton transfers for 2025: Ben O'Connor joins Jayco AlUla, Jhonatan Narváez signs for UAE Team Emirates, Guillaume Martin to Groupama-FDJ

August 1 is a big deal in the world of professional cycling. It is the day riders can officially announce that they are moving teams, unveil their new direction, and rumours can finally be put to bed.

Rather than announcing each transfer individually, we will collect together all the transfers in the men's and women's pelotons here, as and when they are officially revealed.

While the announcements can now be made, many deals will have been done in the weeks and months running up to August, hence the myriad of rumours that are given air. Some teams announce their new riders in one big splurge, while others strategically drip-feed the names throughout the rest of the year; the news does not necessarily need to be shared until December 31. However, riders and teams just have between August 1-15 if they want to announce mid-season moves.

There have been rumours running for months, but we've decided to collate all the confirmed deals into one page for you, as we did last year. We'll highlight some big moves, and put all the ins and outs at the bottom of this page.

Big moves

Ben O'Connor joins Jayco AlUla

It seems fitting that the best Australians in cycling should be at Australia's WorldTour team, so Ben O'Connor to Jayco AlUla seems about right. The Australian has finished fourth overall at both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, taking stage wins at both. The 28-year-old has left Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale after four seasons with the French team, during which time he also became a fixture on Tour de France: Unchained.

It is expected that the O'Connor joining as a GC option means the end of Simon Yates at the squad.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"To be honest, it’s really an idea I’ve always loved; to race as an Aussie and win on an Aussie team," O'Connor in the press release from his new home after signing a two-year contract. "I’m at a point now where I need to deliver, so it’ll be even more special to do it with an Australian set-up. To have the opportunity to race with mates at the top level is rare, and I am just so keen to get stuck in."

Jhonatan Narváez swaps Ineos Grenadiers for UAE Team Emirates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the few riders to beat Tadej Pogačar this year, Jhonatan Narváez, is joining the Slovenian's team, UAE Team Emirates. It means a big name rider leaving Ineos Grenadiers, with the Ecuadorian signing a deal until 2028.

Narváez, the Ecuadorian champion, won stage one of this year's Giro d'Italia in Turin, and is a fast finisher, suited for lumpy stages or one-day Classics. He spent six years at Ineos, and his loss will be a blow for the British team.

Guillaume Martin moves from Cofidis to Groupama-FDJ

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)

After a lengthy spell with Cofidis, Guillaume Martin will join French rival team Groupama-FDJ next year.

During his spell at Cofidis, Martin achieved a top 15 finish at the Tour de France on five occasions. He also won the mountains classification at the Vuelta a Espana and has two top ten finishes at both the Critérium du Dauphiné and Paris-Nice to his name.

Losing Martin will come as a disappointment to Cofidis, but they have moved quickly to replace him with the acquisition of Dylan Teuns from Israel-Premier Tech.

Men's WorldTour transfers

Cofidis

In: Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech)



Out: Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike), Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

In: Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen, Noa Isidore, Oscar Chamberlain, Léo Bisiaux (all Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development)

Out: Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla)

Groupama-FDJ



In: Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)



Out:

Ineos Grenadiers

Out: Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates)



Israel-Premier Tech

In:



Out: Dylan Teuns (Cofidis)

Jayco AlUla

In: Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

UAE Team Emirates

In: Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers)



Visma-Lease a Bike



In: Axel Zingle (Cofidis)



Out:

Women's WorldTour transfers

More to come...