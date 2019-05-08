May’s tech of the month – shoe special: Giro, Fizik and Rapha, plus a Giant bike

It’s time for another tech of the month! This time the Cycling Weekly tech team brings back one of its specials, taking a closer look at some rather nice shoes.

Interestingly each presenter has brought something different, Rupert Radley sticking to the high-end of course, whereas James Bracey and Symon Lewis concentrate on some more wallet friendly options.

Bike of the month is equally value for money and possibly is one of the best sub £1000 bikes on the market at the moment.

Giro Techne

At £89.99 these shoes are certainly good value but that doesn’t mean the Giro Techne’s aren’t worthy cycling shoes for any budding cyclist.

The trickle down effect is evident here, although some of the bells and whistles of the higher tier shoes will be left off. Like the use of Velcro straps instead of Boa dials.

Despite that you still get a comfortable shoe, with a ‘locked in’ feel with the three useful Velcro straps. A great value for money shoe.

Fizik PowerStrap R5

Another wallet friendly option are the Fizik R5’s. However, something the Italian outfit has been doing over the likes of the Giro’s above is concentrating on looks, which at that price point is important, to tech editor Symon Least at least.

The Velcro straps work well to help you make the best of the fit, by far Boa dials are the best, but fit isn’t perfect and sizing needs to be thought about as a size 42 was a little big for our tester. Thankfully half sizes are an option.

Rapha Classic shoes

Representing what is the higher end of the market, albeit not the highest, is the Rapha Classic shoes which are interesting because for the first time Rapha has completely designed these themselves without outside help from the guys at Giro or Easton which provided the base of the shoes for Rapha previously.

These Classic shoes are laced and pull from both sides which means that you can get a very secure and comfortable fit. The sole is carbon plated although Rapha has added a rubber outer to help battle against scratches and marks most common on cycling shoes.

Giant Contend SL 1

Possibly one of the most comfortable aluminium bikes on the market and being on the lower side of the £1000 price point it is ideal for the Cycle to work scheme.

Giant says this bike has Balance road geometry to blend an all-round ride feel that is confidence inspiring whilst being agile enough to ensure a fun ride. The team couldn’t really argue with that claim from the Taiwanese giant as the bike is comfortable, stable without being a bore.

Yes, it isn’t the most agile bike around, something like the Cannondale CAAD12 would be a little more racey, but it it is cool and collected even at speed.