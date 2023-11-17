Two 'best ever' Amazon Black Friday deals which I'd recommend from products we've tested

While Black Friday is now just a week away, falling on November 24th and running through the 27th, I've found early deals on Amazon that are among its best yet.

The online giant has served up its lowest ever prices on three Garmin products - two in the US and one in the UK - and another at a price that's significantly lower than retail.

The 'best ever' price tags are pinned to the Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer and the Fenix Enduro 2 smartwatch in the US, while in the UK the Fenix 7 Solar is cheaper than ever before alongside a 28% saving on the Forerunner 55.

Don't forget you can check our Black Friday Garmin deals page for more reduced tech, as well as our main Black Friday bike deals page, which is packed with up-to-date discounts across a range of cycling products.

Best Amazon deals US

Garmin Enduro 2 smartwatch: was $1,099.99 , now $799.99 at Amazon Like the Tacx trainer below, this is a top-tier offering at the lowest price I've ever seen. The Enduro 2 is a rugged yet lightweight smartwatch that's packed with features. I particularly like all the navigational tools, making it a great choice for off-road gravel riders as well as those who like to hike and ski. In the right conditions the solar function can mean a battery life of up to 46 days in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer: was $1,399.99 , now $899.99 on Amazon The Neo 2T is Tacx's most expensive smart trainer, which makes this deal noteworthy. In fact, the 36% saving is the largest I've seen on this model to date. And what do you get for your money? We reviewed the Neo 2T a while back so you check it out in detail, but the headliners are a in-built rocker feature, cobble simulation, accurate power measurements and 2,200 watts of resistance.

Best Amazon deals UK

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar smartwatch: was £599.99 , now £428.00 at Amazon Another Garmin smartwatch at the lowest price I've seen yet, the Fēnix 7 boasts a really impressive battery life as well as upgrades from the previous model that include a touchscreen and what we described, based on our review of the Fenix 7, as "substantial improvements to GPS tracking," too. A "fully loaded smartwatch" indeed.