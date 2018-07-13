Tweets of the week: Team Sky, Tony Gallopin, Alex Dowsett, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Team Sky, Tony Gallopin, Alex Dowsett, and more.

1. Brown shorts? Only one answer

2. Put the cheque in the post

3. More than fine, especially in Essex

4. The 20-minute power you need to win the Tour de France…

5. Put it away, Aaron

6. The footie was causing a few splits in the EF Education First-Drapac team

7. Tony Gallopin wasted no time finding a few Belgians

8. You jinxed it, Geraint

9. Those halcyon days seem a long time ago now

10. It might be worse watching it on TV

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.