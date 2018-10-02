Cheap bike lights: Seven dazzling discounts to keep you safe this winter

The best bike light deals to keep you visible this winter

Just in case you haven’t checked outside the window lately we’re here to tell you that it’s winter. That means big kit and bike lights – the latter being extremely important if you want to stay safe on the roads. This page houses the best deals we can find on bike lights, including excellent Exposure, Lezyne and Cateye.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Exposure Sirius Mk7 DayBright was £104, now £77.77

Read more: Exposure Sirius Mk7 DayBright review 9/10

Having just reviewed this light, I’m happy to admit it’s probably one of the most technologically advanced lights on the market. In this case, more is good, and once you’ve wrapped your head around its programmable setting this light is bright – to the tune of 750 lumens – and really well built.

Buy now: Exposure Sirius Mk7 DayBright at Wiggle for £77.77

Lezyne Hecto Drive 400 front light was £32.99, now £22.99

As the name suggests, the Lezyne Hecto Drives pumps out 400 lumens, more than enough to get you seen at night. It has seven different modes and a memory function meaning it remembers what mode it was in when you turned it off.

Buy now: Lezyne Hecto Drive 400 front light at ProBikeKit for £22.99

Exposure Flash/Flare light set was £78.70, now £56.99

These little lights sit neatly in the “to be seen” category, giving out 110 lumens on the front and 75 lumens on the rear. They’re not as powerful as some featured here but they’re enough to get you seen and get you home. They’re fully sealed, keeping out the worst weather and should only take a couple of hours to charge.

Buy now: Exposure Flash/Flare light set at Evans Cycles for £56.99

Lezyne Strip Drive Pro was £49.95, now £33.99

Five LEDS and 11 different modes makes the Lezyne Strip Pro a great choice for your rear this winter. Plus Its maximum output is 300 lumens which is a very large amount for a rear light.

Buy now: Lezyne Strip Drive Pro at Chain Reaction Cycles for £33.99

Cateye Volt 1700 was £169.99, now £113.39

Pumping out a whopping 1700 lumens, the Cateye Volt 1700 sits firmly in the ‘to see’ category of bike lights. It has a really wide beam as well as enhanced lateral visibility for cars approaching you from the side. Plus, it has a useful coloured light indicator depending on how much charge remains.

Buy now: Cateye Volt 1700 at ProBikeKit for £113.39

Lezyne Super Drive 1500l was £109.99, now £76

Another beast of a bike light, the Lezyne Super Drive pumps out a whopping 1500l via two LEDs. It too has an intelligent power meter, letting you know when the juice is getting low plus it uses Lezyne’s MOR technology to help spread the beam wider.

Buy now: Lezyne Super Drive 1500l at Tredz for £76

Save 21% on a Blackburn Dayblazer 125 rear light

Buy now: Blackburn Dayblazer 125 rear light at Tweeks Cycles for £35.99

The blackburn Dayblazer puts out 125 lumens when operated in flash mode, its waterproof and the battery lasts a claimed 6 hours in its lowest setting or one and a half hours in its highest.