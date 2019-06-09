Sunday trading: Big deals on Castell’s latest kit plus discounts on tyres and Fizik shoes

This week’s Sunday trading features a bumper crop of Castelli deals, including whopping discounts on its latest kit; absolutely perfect for the upcoming summer weather. We’ve also found a deal on Fizik’s top end knitted shoes as well as Continentals latest tyres.

Fizik R1 Infinito Knit road shoe was £359.99, now £284.00

Fizik’s top end ‘knitted’ road shoe boasts enhanced ventilation and a light weight. It also has a full carbon sole and a dual Boa Dial retention system for on the fly adjustment of the ‘Infinito’ wire system which provides extra comfort. Wiggle currently has it discounted in varying sizes and different colours.

Buy now: Fizik R1 Infinito Knit road shoe at Wiggle for £284

Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyre was £59.95, now £39.99

Read more: Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyre review

Continental’s new Grand Prix 5000 tyres are a great set of all round rubber. They’ve got an advanced Black Chilli Compound that offers a superb balance between grip, a low rolling resistance and being hard wearing. Evans Cycles currently has the tyres stocked in four sizes and on a 33% discount. This model is the clincher version, but the GP5000 is also available in tubeless guise.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 5000 clincher tyre at Evans Cycles for £39.99

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 5000 tubeless tyre at Merlin Cycles for £56.95

Castelli Aero Race 6.0 jersey was £110, now £87.99

Read more: Castelli Aero Race 6.0 launch jersey

Castelli’s lastest Aero Race jersey is filled with time saving technology, including pinpoint fabric placement and seam construction to limit drag. The jersey has also been informed by complex CFD analysis for the 6.0 update.

As ever with Castelli kit it’s best to opt for a size up.

Buy now: Castelli Aero Race 6.0 jersey at ProBikeKit for £110

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts were £150, now £119

The Castelli Free Aero Race 4 shorts are the partners to the jersey above. It features dimpled fabric on the legs for aero performance benefits, increased support on the front and a large gripper on the leg cuffs. It uses Castelli’s X2 Air pad which is very minimal but very comfortable.

Buy now: Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts at ProBikeKit for £119

Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey was £150, now £89

Ok, so the Castelli Gabba is best known as a weather busting winter warmer but it’s on such a good discount we couldn’t not included. It’s one of the finest winter and spring tops we’ve used and you can now get it at a 41% discount and it’s currently available in all sizes.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey at Tweeks Cycles for £89.99

