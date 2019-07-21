Sunday trading: Get up to £100 off top end shoes plus deals on Oakley glasses and SIS nutrition

This Sunday we’ve a long list of products, all of which are on great deals. There are a pair of high end Fizik racing shoes, Oakley glasses, top end tyres as well as nutrition deals and more.

Fizik R1 Infinito road shoe was £329, now from £230

The R1 Infinito is Fizik’s top of the range road racing shoe. The Infinito fit system is designed to give a completely even fit across the top of the foot avoiding hot spots thanks to the use of two Boa dials. The package is finished with a full carbon sole.

Buy now: Fizik R1 Infinito at Evans Cycles for £230

Continental Grand Prix 5000 road tyre twin pack was £119, now £79.99

Read more: Continental GP5000 review

Continental achieved the seemingly impossible task of improving the Continental GP4000 II tyres when they released the 5000. They roll well, are super grippy, super tough and almost impossible to wear out.

This twin pack deal makes it an almost 2-for-1 deal.

Buy now: Continental GP 5000 tyres (twin pack) at ProBikeKit for £79.99

Specialized S-Works Prevail helmet was £200, now from £140

This top end helmet comes with Specialized’s latest Angi technology which is capable of detecting crashes and alerting specified contacts. Elsewhere, the design features deep channels to help air intake which keeps you cool and makes this one of the lightest helmets on the market.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works Prevail helmet at Evans Cycles for £140

It’s also available without Angi for 320 less – you can see that deal here

SiS nutrition deals – get up to 40% off

SIS Rego Rapid recovery powder 1.6kg was £38, now £23.50, that’s a 38% discount – See the deal here

SIS Go Energy + Caffeine Gels 30 pack were £54 now £32.40, that’s a 40% discount – See the deal here

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were £175, now £109.99

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

The Jawbreakers are some of Oakley’s most iconic shades. The big frames help protect the face and the large Prizm lenses offer superb clarity and brilliant peripheral vision. In our experience, these are better suited to those with large faces and can slip on skinny ones.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £109.99

More great deals:

Gore women’s Power short sleeved jersey was £84.99 now £25.50

Ortleib 10 inch waterproof tablet case was £54.99 now £16.50

Specialized Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Tacx Antares rollers were £164.99 now £117.95

Santini Reef rain jersey was £144.99 now £57.99

Madison Sportive Race bib shorts were £79.99 now £29.99

Craft Route short sleeved jersey was £75 now £37.50

Clif Bar Shot Bloks, 18 pack were £44.99 now £22.49

Selle San Marco Mantra Racing saddle was £129.99 now £64.99

Elite Sior Mio bottle cage was £16.99 now £4.99

Fabric cageless insulated water bottle was £16.99 now from £11.50

POC Ventral Spin helmet was £270 now £189

Pinhead locking skewer set was £72.99 now £44.99

High5 Recovery Drink 1.6kg was £43 now £25.99

Zipp 404 NSW carbon clincher rear wheel was £1371 now £799.99