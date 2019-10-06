Sunday trading: Big discounts on Mavic wheels, bike lights and SiS nutrition

This week’s crop of deals include a helmet, one which is worn by Team Ineos no less, Mavic wheels, bike lights as well as a couple of nutrition deals to keep you going through those long winter miles.

Kask Protone road helmet was £199, now £159.99

The Kask Protone is a lightweight and aero road helmet that also well ventilated. The brand’s “in moulding” technology should ensure better shock absorbtion and it has a micro dial for minute tension changes.

Buy now: Kask Protone road helmet at Evans Cycles for £159.99

Mavic Aksium Elite UST tubeless rim brake wheelset was £269, now £188

Winter is here, and with it comes bad weather and poor road surfaces. Protect your best hoops by swapping them out with these, the Mavic Aksium Elite wheels. They’re tubeless ready, which is perfect for winter riding and are available to with either 25 or 28mm tyres.

Buy now: Mavic Aksium Elite UST tubeless at Evans Cycles for £188

Lezyne Zecto Drive light set was £60, now from £42.99

The front Zecto light outputs 250l and the rear light 80l, which is more than enough to be seen when out on the roads. They’re compact and durable and use 3 high power leds as well as offering seven different modes.

Buy now: Lezyne Zecto Drive lightset at Chain Reaction Cycles from £42.99

High5 Zero eight pack was £55.99 now £33.59

High5 Zero’s tabs are a great way to re-hydrate mid or post ride. They contain Vitamin C, sodium, magnesium and potassium. They’re also a great hangover cure.

Buy now: High5 Zero eight pack at Chain Reaction Cycles for £33.59

SiS Go Energy bar 20 pack was £24, now £9.60

These high carbohydrate bars have 25g of carbs in each one. They’re made from natural ingredients and are vegetarian friendly, lactose free and wheat and nut free.

Buy now: SiS Go Energy bar 20 bar at SiS for £9.60

More deals….

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Exposure Flash front light from Evans Cycles was £36.70 now £24

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £23.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Oakley Flight Jacket Black Organe Prizm from Evans Cycles was £185 now £92

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too..