Sunday trading: Get £1300 off Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 plus 50% off Giro shoes

This week we’ve featured Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 that’s currently got £1300 off its retail price. This is then followed by a cracking deal on Giro shoes and Lezyne lights – after all it’s getting dark and darker out there.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 was £3,099, now £1,800



Read more: Shimano Dura-Ace review

Shimano’s top flight Di2 groupset is one of our favourite groupsets on the market and it’s now on an unbelievable discount. This particular offer applies to the rim brake version of the groupset and is customisable in terms of crank length and gear ratios.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 at ProBikeKit for £1800

Giro Empire ACC were £259.99, now from £129

Read more: Giro Empire ACC review

These Giro Empire ACC are some of the classiest cycling shoes on the market and now they’re on a whopping 50% discounts. They feature a stiff Easton carbon sole, a Evofiber upper and laces for additional comfort and style.

From our testing we recommend going up a size in Giro shoes.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC at Evans Cycles from £129

Lezyne Micro Pro XL 650 was £44.99, now £27

With a maximum output of 650 lumens the Lezyne Micro Pro XL is perfect for being seen by motorists and other rides. It has multiple modes, including a daytime flash, race overdrive or economy and a memory function so it remembers where you left off.

Buy now: Lezyne Micro Pro XL 650 at Evans Cycles for £27

Endura Pro SL bib tights were £159.99, now £99.99

Read more: Endura Pro SL bib tights review

Endura is well known for its bad weather gear, and these tights demonstrate that perfectly. The seat and front panels are made from a more breathable Windstopper material while the rear panels are more insulating and have a DWR treatment for wet weather protection.

These tights are also available with three different widths of pads and they scored a straight 10/10 from us.

Buy now: Endura Pro SL bib tights at Cyclestore for £99

More deals….

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Exposure Flash front light from Evans Cycles was £36.70 now £24

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £23.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Oakley Flight Jacket Black Organe Prizm from Evans Cycles was £185 now £92

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too