Sunday Trading: Save over £90 on Fizik shoes, £60 on a Gabba and more

With on-line retailers ramping up their summer sales, this week is a great time to upgrade your bike with shiny new components to replace your worn bits. There are also some great buys on summer kit out there, as well as deals on cooler weather clothing – you know you’ll need it all too soon.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Fizik R3 Aria shoes were £264.99 now from £172.24

Fizik’s R3 Aria shoes include all the brand’s best tech, including a stiff carbon sole and two Boa adjustment, for a precise, comfortable fit. And right now you can save over £90 on a pair, available in different colours and plenty of sizes and half sizes.

Buy now: Fizik R3 Aria shoes from Evans Cycles for £172.24

Sportful Fiandre Strato Wind jacket was £150 now £89

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Sportful adds windproof front panels to its Strato jacket, to add more comfort when the cold winds hit. There are zipped vents for when you need a bit more airflow and the rear and arms are DWR treated to repel water. Look out for the close fit though – you may want to size up.

Buy now: Sportful Fiandre Strato Wind jacket from Wiggle for £89

Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey was £150 now £89.99

Now might just be a great time to buy a Gabba, ready for the wetter, cooler and windier weather to come (has it even gone away this year?). Castelli’s weather resistant racing jersey is the original and still one of the best out there.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey from Tweeks for £89.99

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre was £40 now from £19.99

Vittoria’s graphene containing Rubino Pro G+ tyres are grippy, hard wearing and supple, for a fast, comfortable ride whetever the road and weather conditions.

Buy now: Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre from Merlin Cycles for £19.99

More great deals:

POC Crave Uranium Black sunglasses were £230 now £126.99

Gore women’s Power short sleeved jersey was £84.99 now £25.50

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL T Disc wheelset was £1759 now £1125.99

Ortleib 10 inch waterproof tablet case was £54.99 now £16.50

Specialized Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Tacx Antares rollers were £164.99 now £117.95

Blackburn Piston 1 track pump was £29.99 now £13.50

Santini Reef rain jersey was £144.99 now £64.99

Madison Sportive Race bib shorts were £79.99 now £29.99

Craft Route short sleeved jersey was £75 now £37.50

Clif Bar Shot Bloks, 18 pack were £44.99 now £22.41

Selle San Marco Mantra Racing saddle was £129.99 now £64.99

Elite Sior Mio bottle cage was £16.99 now £4.99

Fabric cageless insulated water bottle was £16.99 now from £11.50

Time Xpresso 2 pedals were £49.99 now £29.99

POC Ventral Spin helmet was £270 now £189

Pinhead locking skewer set was £72.99 now £44.99

High5 Recovery Drink 1.6kg was £43 now £25.99

Zipp 404 NSW carbon clincher rear wheel was £1371 now £799.99