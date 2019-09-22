Sunday Trading: deals on Oakleys, Specialized shoes and Castelli shorts

We’ve got the usual selection of great deals this week, including the warmer clothing, lights and other kit you’ll need as the seasons change. Plus we’ve found some impressive discounts on summer clothing, so you’ll be ready to roll next spring, having saved a bundle.

Oakley Flight Jacket polarised sunglasses were £225 now £139.99

The Flight Jackets are designed with a frame around the bottom of the lens, but open at the top, reversing the normal format for open sided frames. So they’re really good for forward vision and fog prevention when head down in the drops and going full gas.

Buy Now: Oakley Flight Jacket polarised sunglasses from Probikekit for £139.99 – or see them at Jenson USA for $253

Specialized Torch 2.0 cycling shoes were £157.99 now £119.99

Specialized’s Torch shoe range provides quality features at good prices. All the Torch shoes from the 1.0 up to the 3.0 include Spesh’s BG features. There’s a canted sole, that it says leads to better knee alignment when pedalling and a shaped footbed, designed to prevent hotfoot and cramps.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 2.0 cycling shoes from Cyclestore for £119.99

Lezyne Macro Drive Digital track pump was £49.99 now £24

The Macro Drive track pumps feature much of the tech of Lezyne’s higher priced pumps. In this pump, that includes a digital pressure gauge, so you can dial in the precise amount of air you want to run in ypur tyres, down to the last PSI.

Buy now: Lezyne Macro Drive Digital track pump from Evans Cycles for £24 or at Wiggle USA for $41.99

Castelli Velocissimo IV bib shorts were £100 now from £60

Castelli’s mid-range Velocissimo bib shorts provide a quality fit, with the brand’s Kiss Air pad, for all day riding comfort without the bulk of the more expensive Progetto X2 Air pad.

Buy now: Castelli Velocissimo IV bib shorts from Evans Cycles from £60 or at Competitive Cyclist for $84.95

More great deals

Sportful Giro softshell jacket was £110 now £40

High5 recovery drink, 1.6kg jar was £42.99 now from £26.99 or at ProBikeKit for $29.49

Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon wheelset with Conti tyres and tubes was £1099.99 now £799.99

POC Octal X helmet was £225 now from £126.99 or at BackCountry for $249.95

Endura FS260-Pro Jetstream women’s LS jersey was £84.99 now £48.99 or at Wiggle US for $45.01

Specialized SL Expert bib shorts were £94.99 now £74.99

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Light and Motion Urban 700 Tundra/Vibe Pro light set was £129.99 now £89.99

Moon Nebula rear light was £40 now £19.99 or at ProBikeKit for $43.49

Castelli Perfetto LS jersey was £180 now £100 or at BackCountry for $149.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Pearl Izumi Elite Escape LS thermal jersey was £99.99 now £64.99 or at Moosejaw for $80.00

Gore C3 women’s SS jersey was £59.99 now from £17 or at Wiggle USA for $49.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Continental R28 inner tube was £8.99 now £4.49

Castelli Pro Mesh short sleeved baselayer was £65 now £32 or at Competitive Cyclist for $41.98

Endura Pro SL Windshell jacket was £99.99 now £49 or at Wiggle for $129.99

3T Orbis II Pro Black wheelset was £590 now £400

Castelli Foul Weather Cream was £16 now £7 or at Competitive Cyclist for $19.95

Cycleops Classic Fluid 2 turbo trainer was £259.99 now £189.99

