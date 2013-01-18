Team Sky launches iPhone training app

Team Sky has launched its official GPS training application for the iPhone which helps users map, log and analyse their rides.

The app has been developed in conjunction with Map My Tracks and will be used by Team Sky riders throughout the 2013 season, allowing other users to view their ride data.

“Giving our fans access to training and tracking technology with Map My Tracks is a great way for them to get an insight into Team Sky and how our riders prepare throughout the year,” said Sky’s business operations manager Fran Millar.

“The app also encourages riders of all levels to analyse and record their own data and then share their results with fellow cyclists.”

With suitable equipment, the app allows riders to link up with compatible ANT+ accessories such as heartrate monitors, cadence and power meters. Among the data collected is power, cadence, heart rate, speed and elevation – all of which can be streamed live via the web. Useful for real-time analysis of rides by a coach, for example.

Map My Tracks founder Nick Tatt explained: “The app takes advantage of our very latest live tracking technology which lets friends and family follow a rider’s progress live and comment on their performance as they hit the climbs. With the addition of live heart rate, power and cadence it makes the Team Sky training app an obvious training accessory to take on any ride.”

The app is free to download via the Apple App Store. A more comprehensive training section can be added in for £2.99.