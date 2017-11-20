Black Friday bike deals: cycling discounts of 2017

Black Friday deals are already arriving online - here's everything you need to know to grab a bargain

The official start date for Black Friday is Friday 24 November – but retailers began dropping their prices as early as November 1.

The first deals in cycling came from Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, and several others quickly followed suit. Now we’re well into November, there’s a steady stream of new offers being pushed out from the major retailers on a daily basis.

The Black Friday sales can present a fine hunting ground for anyone after a good deal on a bike, discounted cycling clothing or an offer on a piece of technology such as a GPS cycling computer or helmet camera.

Giant Propel Advanced Pro 2 2017 Road Bike – was £3648.99, now £1799.99

The Propel is the aero road bike from Giant – and Rutland Cycling has deals on two models. In our most recent review of the Propel, we commented “the Giant Propel feels made for cornering at speed too, with excellent balance, geometry and handling”.

The Propel Advanced Pro 2 comes with Shimano 105 and Giant’s own deep section wheels, whilst the Propel Advanced 1 boasts Shimano Ultegra and shallow wheels, also produced in house.

Buy now: Giant Propel Advanced Pro 2 2017 Road Bike for £1799.99 at Rutland Cycling

Buy now: Giant Propel Advanced 1 2017 Road Bike for £1277.49 at Rutland Cycling

Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset – was £1099, now £690

The superb Shimano R8000 groupset has had its price slashed by £400 on the Ribble Cycles site thanks to Black Friday.

We’ve ridden the groupset, and in hour review we found it to be simply superb, and every bit the match of its older, and more expensive, Dura-Ace sibling.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset at Ribble Cycles for £690

Go Pro Hero 5 Black for just £260

eBay has the Go Pro Hero 5 Black (certified refurbishment) for the astonishing price of £260.

The Hero 5 has superb 4k filming, and a 12mp camera and the image stabilisation to match. Even though it is a refurb, it has also gone through Go Pro’s testing facility and comes with a 12 month warranty.

Buy now: Go Pro Hero 5 Black at eBay for £260

Specialized Expert 2017 Road Shoes – was £184.99, now £100

The Expert shoes from Specialized feature the brands renowned Body Geometry sole and footbed, ergonomically designed to correct any tracking issues at the knee. The FACT carbon sole boasts a Stiffness Index of 8.5, and these come with Boa IP1 deals and a light and supple thermo bonded upper.

Buy now: Specialized Expert 2017 Road Shoes at Rutland for £100

Specialized Zante 2017 women’s road shoe – was £184.99, now £100

The Zante shoe from Specialized also features a Body Geometry sole and footbed, in a women’s specific design with narrower heel cup. There’s a FACT carbon sole, with Boa IP1 deals and reflective details at the heel as well as a thermobonded upper.

Buy now: Specialized Zante 2017 women’s road shoe at Rutland Cycling for £100

Exposure Strada 1200 with DayBright Front Light – was £289.95, now £202.96

If you want to ride on unlit-roads after dark in the winter, you’ll need a quality seeing bike light. This beam from Exposure puts out 1200 lumens – plenty enough to ride through the lanes at a similar speed to that which you’d use in summer. It’s USB rechargeable and comes with a handlebar mount.

At £202.96, it’s still not cheap – but we’d recommend Exposure over budget options – you need a bike light that’s reliable and that you can trust, and we’ve seen these still going strong after years of use.

Buy now: Exposure Strada 1200 with DayBright Front Light – 1200 Lumen at Evans Cycles for £202.96

BMC Teammachine SLR01 Ultegra 2017 Road Bike – was £3699, now £2499

A stunner of a road race bike, the Teammachine boasts an aggressive geometry, incredibly stiff but light frame and this model comes with Shimano Ultegra groupset and DT Swiss hoops with Continental GP 4000S II SL shoes.

Buy now: BMC Teammachine SLR01 Ultegra 2017 Road Bike at Evans Cycles for £2499

Altura Night Vision 2 Waterproof Jacket – was £99.99, now £49.99

Winter is here, and sadly that means a few wet rides. However, this lightweight waterproof jacket from Altura promises to make those downpour moments more comfortable whilst still offering high levels of breathability. The reduction is on the blue version, in sizes Small to XXLarge.

Buy now: Altura Night Vision 2 Waterproof Jacket at Evans Cycles for £49.99

Cannondale Slate Ultegra 2017 Adventure Road Bike – was £2999, now £1799

Adventure road bikes have been really popular this year – and the Slate is a pretty extreme example. A ‘full tilt’ drop bar road bike, it’s got a Lefty front fork and 650b wheels with 42c tyres. You could probably take it anywhere – we dare you…

Buy now: Cannondale Slate Ultegra 2017 Adventure Road Bike at Evans Cycles for £1799

Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey – was £150, now £75

The Castelli Gabba is basically the best water resistant race jersey in the business. It’s lightweight, breathable, but keeps the worst of the rain off – and no brand has been able to knock it off the top step of the podium yet. Wiggle has the short sleeve (to be paired with arm warmers) version reduced to £75 in a range of colours – Surf Blue (pictured), Anthracite (grey) and Black – with some slighter lesser reductions on other colours too.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey at Wiggle for £75

Castelli Women’s Gabba Jersey – was £140, now £70

The iconic rain jersey in a women’s cut, down to £70 across the spectrum – Red, Laguna (light blue), Surf Blue and Black.

Buy now: Castelli Women’s Gabba Jersey at Wiggle for £70

Prime Pro Road Wheelset – was £349.99, now £244.99

An entry level alloy upgrade wheel, this set from Prime weighs in at 1470g – they’re light enough for racing yet come with 20 radial (front) and 24 cross (rear) Sapim spokes, making for a bombproof option.

Tubeless ready, with a 27mm rim depth, the Freehub is compatible with Shimano or SRAM, 9, 10 and 11 speed systems.

Buy now: Prime Pro Road Wheelset at Wiggle for £244.99

Read more: Prime Peloton Road Wheelset review

Fizik Arione R3 Team Edition – Cannondale – was £144.99, now £99.99

The Arione is Fizik’s saddle for riders with a flexible spin. It weighs in at 220g in a size regular (130mm), and is also available in a wider 140mm option. This set comes in Cannondale colours, with a matching ICS compatible mudguard.

Buy now: Fizik Arione R3 Team Edition – Cannondale at Wiggle for £99.99

Fulcrum Racing 3 Wheelset With GP4000s II Tyres & Tubes – was £559.98, now £379.96

Tredz is offering these Fulcrum Racing 3’s with great quality tyres plus bonus tubes, all in one.

These hoops are designed to suit racing and training needs – with 24mm rim at the front for manoeuvrability and 30mm at the rear to offer optimum power transfer. An oversized hub body keeps weight low and offers stiffness – and there’s 16 spokes at front and 21 at rear – the weights being 670g and 885g respectively.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing 3 Wheelset With GP4000s II Tyres & Tubes at Tredz for £378.95

Read more: Fulcrum Racing 3 wheelset review and Continental GP 4000s II tyre review

Giant Anyroad 1 2017 Road Bike – was £1249, now £799.99

As its title would suggest, the Giant Anyroad is designed to offer a rider the ultimate in versatility. Light alloy frame with carbon fork, D-fuse seat post to dampen the bumps and 32c tyres to travel over anything. This model is reduced by almost £500 – in sizes Small, Medium and Large (at time of writing!).

Buy now: Giant Anyroad 1 2017 Road Bike at Tredz for £799.99

Altura Night Vision Commuter Long Sleeve Jersey SS17 – was £54.99, now £27.99

Reduced by 49%, this long sleeve jersey is fit for more than just commuting – though it’s got some nice NightVision 360 degree reflectivity features which make it great at dawn and dusk. Altura Thermo technology offers insulation without cutting down on breathability and the ‘Sport Fit’ promises a good look. Reduced in sizes S-XXL.

Buy now: Altura Night Vision Commuter Long Sleeve Jersey at Tredz for £27.99

Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road Wheelset – was £2399.98, now £1199.98

The wheels for you if you wanna go faster. 55mm rim depth providing an aero boost. A carbon build with a braking surface promising to be quick stopping. These are clinchers – ideal for those who want an easy life., but they’re tubeless compatible. Front weighs 845g, with 16 spokes, rear is 845g with 20 spokes.

Buy now: Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road Wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £1199.98

Read more: Easton EC90 Aero 55 Clincher Road wheelset review (2014)

Garmin Edge 1000 was £499.99, now £274.99

It may have now been superseded by the Garmin Edge 1030, but that doesn’t mean the Edge 1000 isn’t still a great cycling computer. In fact, it just means that you can buy it for even less

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 for £274.99

X-Tools 37-piece bike tool kit was £69.99 now £34.99

Every cyclist has to do the odd bit of home maintenance now and again, and this X-Tools tool kit has all the spanners, Allen keys, and chain breaker that you’ll need for any messy job

Buy now: X-Tools 37-piece bike tool kit for £34.99

Black Friday Deals at Halfords

Halfords is easing into Black Friday with ‘countdown deals’, with offers across their range of adult bikes, kids bikes, tools and more.

Tasty deals at the moment include up to £70 off on Carerra hybrid bikes (see them here) and a £125 saving on this very fancy tool storage cabinet, which was £249 and is now £124 – guaranteed to make any home mechanic feel like a pro.

Like many other retailers, Halfords is promising a glut of new deals to be added on a weekly basis, with the big boom taking place on Friday November 24.

Alongside the offers, it’s running a competition – people just have to enter their details for the chance to win. The first prize is £2,000 worth of kit, including a seven night holiday at ‘Eurocamp’. Second prize is £800 worth of ‘Black Friday goodies’ and third place will get you £300 worth of the same.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving (which in 2017 is 24 November), and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

For consumers and retailers in the UK, Black Friday is a recent phenomenon, but it has been going strong the United States for decades. In fact, the origins can be traced back to the 1950s in none other than Philadelphia, USA.

Amazon launched the concept in the UK in 2010, with Asda joining the party in 2013.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, with the UK’s bike retailers like Wiggle, Decathlon, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, and Ribble Cycles all getting caught up in the scramble to get shoppers to part with their cash.

Each year the lines get a little blurrier – where once retailers were offering genuinely jaw dropping deals for one day only, now the sales often continue right up to Christmas.

The idea may have been originally to entice shoppers to buy their gifts from one retailer over another, but shoppers are now just as likely to be grabbing a bargain for themselves as for a friend or loved one.

In previous years, all of the major retailers have got on board with the festive sales, most of them championing a handful of flagship deals, with plenty more general sale offers available as well. Smaller brands are often seen offering free services, post and packaging, or accessories on top of key items.

Is Black Friday really ‘a thing’ in the UK?

The simple answer is yes. In fact, in the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016, the British public spent £5.8 billion – that’s a 15 per cent increase on spending in the same period in 2015. Black Friday was bigger online in 2016, with £2.8 billion of the sales being processed on the web – 20 per cent more than the shopping seen in 2015.

Where can I find the best Black Friday bike deals?

Last year, all the major cycling retailers followed the same pattern demonstrated by the major retailers – with big deals in tech, as well as discounts on bikes.

The end of year placement of the sale period means it’s useful for retailers to boost their 2017 sales, and also helps them to shift 2017 stock in order to make space in their warehouses for 2018 bikes – so we can expect to see similar trends this year – with some of the offers already spilling out online.

When will these Black Friday bike deals be available?

Different retailers take different approaches to what is the busiest shopping day of the year, so Black Friday bike deals won’t necessarily become available at 00:01 on 24 November.

Some retailers have already started pushing out their discounts – with more promised.

We’ll update this page as deals are announced – picking out the very best offers as well as outlining the sales plans publicised by an array of retailers – so keep checking back for new and updated offers.

Black Friday sale shopping tips

When Black Friday 2017 really kicks off, you can expect to be bombarded with deals and offers from every angle. It’s easy to be tempted into making impulse purchases, resulting in an overspend that leaves you feeling unfulfilled – but with a little careful planning you can make sure you enter December having made genuine savings that leave you with a glowing halo and a healthy bank balance.

Here are our tips for Black Friday sale shopping success…

Be well informed

A handful of retailers will remain completely silent about the details of their Black Friday sale until the actual day. Most will drip feed information, giving you a chance to prepare for your shopping in advance. Here’s how to stay informed:

Sign up to mailing lists: A plague that you avoid most of the year, ahead of Black Friday it’s actually a really good idea to subscribe to the mailing lists of major retailers, as they’ll often send priority invites to view sale stock ahead of the general public

Bookmark this page: Retailers will send us forewarning of their sale offers in the form of press releases – and we’ll publish the information on this page as soon as we’re able

Follow brands and retailers on social media: They will share details with their loyal followers in advance – so click ‘like’ and ‘follow’ to be first in the queue

Weed out the chaff

There will be some excellent and genuine discounts. But there will also be some chaff.

Many retailers will place a Black Friday badge on their general sale tab – adding in a handful of new, mega offers created especially for the occasion.

This means that there will be a few new and genuine deals – often on pieces of tech and bikes – and these will probably be the deals that the retailers are shouting the loudest about via email and on social media. However, there will also be the same pair-of-socks-with-stars-on that was reduced by the same percentage last week.

If you had every intention of buying said pair of socks anyway, knock yourself out – but don’t be fooled into thinking every offer on the Black Friday page is ‘here today, gone tomorrow’.

Write a list and set a budget

Sure, that cycling computer reduced by 70 per cent is mighty tempting. But did you actually want a new cycling computer?

Before you hit the sales, write a list of items that you actually need. Most cyclists have no trouble here. Set yourself a budget for each required purchase – and stick to it. Unless the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 version is just a smidge over your intended spend – in which case we say go for it every time.

Check returns policies

As always, these vary from store to store – but in some cases returns may be limited to 30 days. So if you pick up a gift for someone on Black Friday – November 24 – by Christmas day a return may be out of the question. Though we don’t doubt your gift giving prowess, it’s a good idea to bear this in mind.