Amazon thinks the Altura Grid Parka is a pair of reindeer novelty socks - it isn't, but it is a good Cyber Monday deal

As the hastily shot, mid-90s indie-band-front-man* image accompanying this article shows, I'm currently in possession of the new Altura Grid Parka (opens in new tab). And I really like it.

Seeing it on offer on Amazon means that I can tell you that, if you want a good looking, highly waterproof coat for commuting (and dog walking) then the up-to-18% saving currently available represents a decent Cyber Monday bike deal. What it doesn't represent, though, are the 'City-Reindeer-Novelty-Socks-Women' in Amazon's URL for the product.

Look past this Amazon oddness - similar to it's disturbing images of inside out cycling shorts - and I've found the Grid Parka to be impressive. The waterproofing hasn't let me down and the long tail means that if you're on a bike without mudguards or fenders your backside will stay dry. And you can channel your Mod vibes to boot.

More than that, though, the Grid Parka is just a really, really nice coat. It works superbly off the bike and has become a go-to for walks in the rain.



I've also been testing the Altura Grid Softshell Pants (opens in new tab) and, like the Parka, they're hugely versatile. A grid-fleece lining means they're warm, a DWR coating adds some water repellency and they're comfortable on an off the bike. Oh, and Amazon thinks the women's version are Cartoon-Snowman-Athletic-Stockings-Colorful.

There'll be reviews of both of these products on Cycling Weekly soon, and I'll also write up the Altura Grid Parka and Softshell Pants for you as well. (If you do order either products and end up with novelty socks or stockings I'm pretty sure that you can't blame me.)

