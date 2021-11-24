Best Black Friday electric bike deals 2021

Demand for e-bikes has been high all year, making obtaining a bargain on one of the best electric bikes a real challenge.

However, the Cycling Weekly tech team loves a good challenge, and we know that with some of the best Black Friday bike deals already circulating, there are many people looking to power up their commute with an offer on an e-bike.

We've hunted the sale rails to find the best offers, just for you.

STAR DEAL

now £1949 at Sigma Sports Kinesis Lyfe Fully Equipped Hybrid Bike was £2300 now £1949 at Sigma Sports Save 15%. This bike is sitting in my garage waiting for me to write the review RIGHT NOW. And honestly, it's a really excellent e-bike, the review is going to be extremely positive. At the RRP, it's already a much better deal than the vast majority of e-bikes on the market - and now it's reduced. If you're after a quality e-bike, with a rack, lights and everything you need fitted - then buy this one.

Black Friday electric bike deals US

If you're hunting for one of the best Black Friday deals on an electric bike, check out the offers below. We will admit that we found fewer big discounts in the US, but there were still a few options around.

Save $100 on any ebike Aventon has decided to do things differently - and it's offering a blanket $100 off on all ebikes, with an extra $100 off your next purchase (say, a helmet or lock to go with it) - and, there's free shipping!

now $5999 at Competitive Cyclist Pinarello Dyodo ERoad Bike was $7999 now $5999 at Competitive Cyclist Save 25%. Ok, so this is not going to be a bike suited to lots of riders - but one lucky 58cm sized bike rider could get a massive 25% off, so we're including it in the hope we'll find the rightful owner. This premium road bike uses an Ebikemotion drive unit, and comes with SRAM Force 22 groupset plus of course hydraulic disc brakes.

now $699.99 at Walmart Vivi 350W Electric Folding bike was $1267.99 now $699.99 at Walmart Save $568. Folding bikes are ideal if you're low on space, or have a train ride as part of your commute. This one has a 350W motor to help you out, too! The wide tires will absorb the bumps in the road - handy on a small wheel bike - and there's loads of saddle height adjustment so you can share this within a household.

now $398 at Walmart Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Commuter Bike was $648 now $398 at Walmart Save $250. An e-bike suited to commuting, with a dropped top tube to help you our if your mobility is limited, this is also convenient if you often wear skirts. The range is around 20 miles, and pedal assist mode can zoom you up to 20mph.

now $965.08 8FUN Bafang Electric Bicycle Motor Mid Drive Electric Bike Conversion Kit was $1,049.00 now $965.08 Save 8% with coupon deal. With e-bike availability low, e-bike conversion kit have become a popular alternative. This kit from Bafang uses a 48V 1000W battery, and comes with everything you'll need, including a computer for the handlebars.

$3955 at Jenson USA Orbea Gain M30 EBike was $4299 now $3955 at Jenson USA Save 8%. Another one for a road cyclists looking for a high-performance, lightweight e-bike. This is a carbon frame, with a Shimano 105 groupset - including hydraulic disc brakes - and an Ebikemotion rear hub-mounted motor.

Black Friday electric bike deals UK

Brits might be surprised to hear this, but we did find hunting e-bike deals in the UK significantly easier - there's more stock, and therefore, more offers.

Here are some of the best we found...

Image Carrera Impel im-3 Electric Hybrid Bike was £1499 now £1349 at Halfords Save £149. The motor for this e-bike is located in the rear wheel, which generally helps to keep the weight down. Your range is around 75 miles, and the overall weight is 20.15kg. The battery is removable, for ease of charging, and wide tyres promote comfort on roads as well as rougher surfaces.

now £999 at Tredz Dawes ARC II Electric Folding Bike was £1299.99 now £999 at Tredz Save £300.99. An aluminium framed e-bike with a range of 30-35km, mechanical disc brakes, and mudguards fitted as standard. 1.75" tyres should keep you rolling free from the puncture fairy, too.

now £1299.99 at Rutland Kalkhoff Berleen 5.G Move Electric Bike was £1899.99 now £1299.99 at Rutland Save 32%. This e-bike from Kalkhoff Berleen comes with a Groove Next Motor, and a neatly integrated battery. The brakes are Shimano hydraulic, and shifting is 8-speed; you've got a rack, kickstand, light and mudguards all included, too.

now £899.10 at Halfords Pendleton Somerby Electric Bike was £1049 now £899.10 at Halfords Save £149.90. A rear wheel motor, with the battery located on the pannier rack, this bike has a range of 50 miles. The relaxed position will be comfortable on city streets, and a chain guard prevents greasy marks on clothing.

now £3400 at Tredz BMC Alpenchallenge AMP Sport Three DB 2021 Electric Hybrid Bike was £4300 now £3400 at Tredz Save £900. At its last Cycling Weekly review, the BMC Alpenchallenge for 4/5 from our tech writer. It's lightweight, with a high torque motor. The Shimano Steps motor is paired with a plush frame, which features integrated cables and disc brakes.

now £3199 at Sigma Sports Focus Adventura 6.9 Disc electric hybrid bike was £3999 now £3199 at Sigma Sports Save 20%. Fancy yourself as a bit of an adventurer? This e-bike comes with really chunky 2.5" Schwalbe Smart Sam tyres - they'll boost comfort and can take you off-road. There's a rack and light as standard. The weight is 23.1kg, so it's not light, but that downtube motor will help you out no end.

now £899.10 at Halfords Carrera Crosscity Folding Electric Bike was £999 now £899.10 at Halfords Save £99. If your commute involves a train journey, then an electric folding bike is ideal, they're also great if you're short of space. The range on this is 30 miles, and it comes with a pannier rack - handy for commutes to work.

now £2249 at Evans Cycles Specialized Turbo Vado 3.0 Electric hybrid bike was £2800 now £2249 at Evans Cycles Save £551. The Turbo Vado scored 4.5/5 when the Cycling Weekly Tech Team last tested it, this is an excellent hybrid option for commuters. It comes with disc brakes, wide tyres, a light and rack fitted. The motor is in the downtube, keeping weight distribution even.



Image Specialized Como 3.0 Low Entry hybrid electric bike was £2800 now £2249 at Evans Cycles Save £551. The Como is similar to the Vado, but features a lowered top tube, making getting on and off easier if you have reduced mobility; it's also convenient of you often wear skirts. Swept back handlebars create a comfortable riding position.



