Cyber Monday mountain bike deals - we get gnarly to bring you the best off-road bargains

Black Friday has been and gone but the deals are carrying on into Cyber Monday and beyond - so we'll be picking out the best bike-related ones from across the web for a few days yet.

Now, what is Cycling Weekly doing rounding up the best mountain bike deals? Sure we could stay in our lane and stick with the roadie stuff, but we know a lot of our readers like to shred the gnar too - especially at this time of year when you get filthy whatever terrain you're riding on.

And, let's face it, MTB brands are starting to encroach with their supposedly roadie-friendly machines which are mostly mountain bikes with drop bars - hello YT Industries, Nukeproof and Santa Cruz - but marketed as the best gravel bikes (opens in new tab).

So, we've borrowed some deals from our sister title mbr (opens in new tab)in case you're not quite at the stage where you openly browse mountain bike websites yet.

If we've already gone too far with this, you can always head back to our Cyber Monday hub page, which is packed full of deals more aimed at the road.

Cyber Monday mountain bike deals USA

(opens in new tab) Norco Optic C2: was $5,599 now $3,919 at Evo (opens in new tab) This is a short-travel trail bike that's lightweight and fun, is specced with Fox Performance suspension and a Shimano XT drivetrain. Better hurry if you want it at this price.

(opens in new tab) Marin Pine Mountain 2: was $2,499 now $1,590 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) A whacking great 36% off this 29er hardtail with a classic steel frame. It gets a RockShox RS 35 fork and a Shimano SLX 1x12 drivetrain - a great bike at an incredible price.

(opens in new tab) Diamondback Overdrive 29 2: was $1,000 now $649 at REI Co-op (opens in new tab) With its 6061 frame, RockShox Judy TK coil spring fork and Shimano Alivio/Altus 2 x 9 drivetrain, this classic short-travel 29er is fast-rolling and ready for tougher terrain. An absolute steal at this price.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Watch: was $349.99 now $126.21 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Shock resistant with a battery life in smartwatch mode up to 11 days, the 735XT is ideal for mtb with its bike functionality. It has all the Garmin features such as smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, activity tracking and more. Less than half the list price in this deal.

(opens in new tab) Five Ten Trailcross XT shoes: was $165 now $74.95 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) Breathable, flexible and durable, the Trailcross XTs have integrated neoprene ankle cuff for better support and to help keep out dirt and debris. The sole is super tacky and ridged for hiking with your bike, too.

(opens in new tab) Specialized Trail Air Shorts: was $129.99 now $72.77 at Mike's Bikes (opens in new tab) The Trail Airs are made from VaporRize woven fabrics and are water-repellent, while remaining durable, stretchy, and lightweight. There's a bonded pocket bag with zipper opening for trail essentials. Get them while they're cheap.

Cyber Monday mountain bike deals UK

(opens in new tab) Giant Stance 29 2: was £1,999 now £1,495 at Tredz (opens in new tab) This full-sus 29er has a great spec for the list price with a Deore drivetrain, Suntour Raidon R rear shock and Giant Crest RCL 130mm fork - and that's before £500 has been slashed off the RRP. At the time of writing there's only size medium left, so you'd better hurry.

(opens in new tab) Whyte 603: was £775 now £469 at Evans Cycles (opens in new tab) Wallet friendly hardtail with a quality Shimano and SunRace spec, this 120mm short-travel bike is super versatile whether in the woods or in traffic - and this is a super deal.

(opens in new tab) Vitus Nucleus 27 VRS Dropper and Pedals Bundle: was £974.97 now £599.99 (opens in new tab) at Wiggle (opens in new tab) With a Deore 10-speed drivetrain and a Suntour 120mm travel fork, this bundle adds a Brand-X Ascend Dropper Post (fully fitted) and Nukeproof Neutron EVO pedals - and a mega 38% saving.

(opens in new tab) Föhn Re-Purpose Supercell 3L Jacket: was £180 now £50 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) A massive 72% off this waterproof shell jacket that's made from recycled fabric, has taped seams, a YKK Aquaguard zip and adjustable hood, hem and cuffs to keep you dry.

(opens in new tab) dhb Trail Merino Women's Long Sleeve Jersey: was £80 now £20 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Made from a blend of 100% biodegradable Merino wool and CoolMax polyester, this is an abrasion resistant, breathable and moisture-wicking garment - and now at an incredible discount.